Tom Bergeron Breaks Silence About Possible Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Tom Bergeron was the host of “Dancing With the Stars” for over two dozen seasons, but he was replaced with supermodel and TV show host Tyra Banks ahead of season 29.

Banks has received mixed reviews about her performance on the show, and many fans have called for the return of Bergeron and his sometimes co-host Erin Andrews.

Many changes are coming to the ballroom dance competition ahead of season 31 of the show; it will be moving to Disney+ instead of ABC, and former showrunner Conrad Green is set to return to the show.

Some fans thought that meant Bergeron could return too. Now, the host has weighed in on those thoughts.

Bergeron Will Not Be Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Thanks. My ballroom hosting days are done but I can guarantee the show will be better with Conrad Green back as showrunner. — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 1, 2022

Bergeron revealed his future with the competition via a tweeted reply.

On June 27, 2022, Bergeron tweeted out the Variety article about Green’s return to the show alongside the caption, “Best decision they’ve made since 2005, when they hired him the first time.”

A fan reached out to say they hoped Bergeron would be returning, but he quickly shot down those hopes.

“Thanks,” he wrote. “My ballroom hosting days are done but I can guarantee the show will be better with Conrad Green back as showrunner.”

Bergeron Offered Advice for Green

Bergeron took some time to offer advice for Green on Instagram.

“I texted him … and I said, look, the first thing you need to do is give the pros their control back and their self-respect back and their dignity back because they’re the heart and soul of [the show], I think. You start minimizing the appreciation for what they can bring to it and you’re just asking to be canceled,” Bergeron said.

He added, “Well, it was canceled. I should put an asterisk. It’s been… repositioned. It’s no longer on ABC. It’ll be on Disney Plus.

Bergeron Previously Confirmed He Would Not Return

In an interview with TV Guide in 2020, Bergeron strongly implied that he will not be returning to the ballroom in the future.

He was asked how he responds to fans who want him to return to the show, and he didn’t hold back.

“When people say, ‘I’m not gonna watch until you’re back,’ I say, ‘Well, there’s really no ‘until’ here.’ This train has left the station. I appreciate the statement, and I don’t hold it against anybody if they [watch the show].”

From that statement alone, it was clear that Bergeron would not be making a return to host “Dancing With the Stars” in the future. That doesn’t stop fans from hoping that he could return, so he has to address the hopes every now and then.

Later in the interview, Bergeron shared that he was open to different hosting gigs, but he wasn’t really ready to work a lot. During an interview on the “Stuttering John Podcast,” Bergeron said he was not looking for full-time work.

“I never say never,” he shared. “But, I’ve hosted, as you’ve pointed out, so many different formats. I’m not really looking to work a lot, five days a week.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2022. The show will air on Disney+ rather than on ABC in a first for both the show and the network.

