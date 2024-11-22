Beloved Former DWTS Cast Member Makes Surprise Return to the Ballroom

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron made a return to the ballroom for the first time since he left the show in 2019.

He popped by his old stomping grounds since he was at Television City, across the way from the DWTS studio, shooting a tribute for Peter Marshall.

“Yesterday afternoon, Peter Marshall’s lovely wife @lauriefourdogmarshall assembled over 400 friends & family members to celebrate his life. I was honored when she asked me to host. Memories were shared. Songs were sung. There was laughter, goosebumps & tears. The Memorial Trifecta. And I had a multi-layered trip down Memory Lane,” Bergeron captioned an Instagram post on November 22.

In a video that accompanied his post, Bergeron filmed himself standing on the ballroom floor.

“Looks pretty familiar,” he said. “I think they have bigger balls,” he added, filming the huge disco ball that was up near the rafters. Bergeron was simply popping by — he won’t be returning to “Dancing With the Stars” in any capacity.

Bergeron left “Dancing With the Stars” after a disagreement with production before season 28. The legendary television host was upset that Sean Spicer was asked to join the cast due to the political climate. He explained such on an October 2023 interview with Cheryl Burke on the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

Many Fans Loved Seeing Tom Bergeron Back in the Ballroom

Shortly after Bergeron shared his video on social media, many fans took to Reddit to react.

“I miss Tom so much on the show. I hope he can come back one day, but understand given the horrible way ABC treated him I wouldn’t blame if this is the closest we’ll get,” one person wrote.

“Tom is just a next level live TV host. Of course over 29 seasons he had some missteps and unflattering moments but his ability to seamlessly handle the unexpected or chaotic was second to none. His chemistry with the cast was also incredible,” someone else said.

“OMG, I never thought we would see him back on that set. We miss you Tom,” a third comment read.

“It is like nothing has changed. Ngl, that just made my day,” a fourth Redditor added.

Tom Bergeron Spoke Out About the 500th Episode of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

On November 12, “Dancing With the Stars” celebrated its 500th episode.

“Any show gets to 500 episodes is amazing,” Bergeron wrote on Instagram on November 9. “Here’s a throwback nod to one of them. I hear rumors there’s another one. Seriously congratulations,” he added, sharing a throwback pic of himself hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” The post has since been deleted.

Bergeron was a staple on “Dancing With the Stars” for many seasons, and fans were very sad to hear that he was leaving the program. Tyra Banks ended up being his replacement, but she parted ways with the show after just three seasons.

“I feel it’s really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV — but behind the scenes. I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor… from the ballroom to the boardroom,” Banks told TMZ ahead of her exit.

For seasons 32 and 33, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough have served as co-hosts. Overall, the reception to them both has been warm.

