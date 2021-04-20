Did Tom Bergeron Hint at DWTS Return?

On Monday, April 19, former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron posted a cryptic message to social media that has fans all aflutter about his possible return to the ballroom dancing show. Here’s what he said.

Bergeron Made a Classic ‘Godfather: Part III’ Reference

Bergeron tweeted a GIF of the classic “Godfather: Part III” scene where Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), who is trying to play it straight and get out of the mob life, finds out that he has been betrayed by his mafia cohorts who are trying to keep him from becoming a legitimate businessman.

He exclaims, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!”

Bergeron captioned the GIF “Stay tuned…” and added a smirking emoji.

In July 2020, Bergeron and his co-host Erin Andrews were fired from “Dancing With the Stars” and replaced by Tyra Banks, much to the fans’ dismay. But Bergeron has said that he wasn’t terribly surprised by the move — he saw it coming after he and the show butted heads over some casting choices.

On Bergeron’s Instagram post of the same meme, Andrews left four “praising hands” emojis in response.

Fans Are Freaking Out

Bergeron had been with “Dancing With the Stars” from the very beginning — he and the judges are the only cast members who had been there every single season. So naturally, the fans missed him terribly and now they are ecstatic at this tease that he might be returning.

“Please be what I’m hoping!” said one follower. Another added, “Lord, I hope it’s for that wreck of a show that was once ‘Dancing With the Stars.'”

A third said cheekily, “If it’s DWTS, you better be demanding a wicked big raise!” A fourth added, “Maybe the people with DWTS finally realized they screwed up by letting you go. As long as you have another great gig on TV, I’d be good with that as well.”

On Instagram, one commenter said, “@ErinAndrews, you better be back too!”

But there is a contingent of fans, however, who think it’s that “People Are Talking” is coming back. “People Are Talking” was a Boston-area daytime talk show that Bergeron took over as host of in 1987, where he remained until 1993. The show was quite the launching pad — Oprah Winfrey hosted the Baltimore edition of the show in the 1970s and 1980s.

Tom Bergeron discusses "People Are Talking" – EMMYTVLEGENDS.ORGFull interview at emmytvlegends.org/interviews/people/tom-bergeron 2013-03-25T18:55:25Z

“‘People Are Talking’ was a format that the Westinghouse stations had … in Baltimore, it was co-hosted by Oprah Winfrey, who left that show and disappeared into this well of obscurity. Poor woman,” cracked Bergeron in an interview with the Television Academy Foundation.

But he added that he loved hosting the live show and the way the show could bounce from hard-hitting news and features to fun celebrity interviews.

So, who knows what Bergeron is referencing, but the “Dancing WIth the Stars” fans would certainly be over the moon if it turns out he’s returning to the ABC competition show.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 should premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

