Tom Bergeron Shades Former DWTS Showrunner

Tom Bergeron was the face of “Dancing with the Stars” for nearly 15 years. Fans were shocked when the veteran television host was let go from the celebrity ballroom competition in 2020 and replaced with Tyra Banks, and some have even boycotted the show’s new format.

But even more change is afoot with the show’s recent move to Disney+ and a showrunner shakeup. In June 2022, Variety reported that original showrunner Conrad Green is returning to helm the move to Disney+.

Green worked as the executive producer for “Dancing With the Stars” for 18 seasons, from 2005 until 2014. For his return, he will replace Andrew Llinares, who stepped down from the show at the end of season 30, which aired in the fall of 2021.

In a new interview, Bergeron talked about his past on DWTS and threw some subtle shade at the former showrunner.

Tom Bergeron Said the People He had Issues With Are No Longer on DWTS

Bergeron opened up during a September 2022 episode of Cheryl Burke’s “Burke in the Game” podcast. While speaking with the pro dancer, Bergeron praised the decision to bring Green back and hinted that DWTS took a wrong turn after the original showrunner left.

“Conrad was the first executive producer I worked with back in 2005,” he said. “I mourned his departure when he left, and I said to him, ‘If anybody’s gonna right that ship, you’re the guy.’ And so I’m thrilled for him.”

Bergeron also said he’s “thrilled” for Alfonso Ribeiro, who will co-host the show with Banks, and it made it clear that the new hosts weren’t the problem on DWTS.

“I have no issues with anybody in front of the camera on that show at all,” he said. “Someone’s offered a gig, they’re fully entitled to take it. The only people I had issue with, they’re not there anymore for the most part.”

Bergeron explained that his “taking issue with the bookings that they were doing prior to the election year” was what led to his own demise on DWTS.

“I went public with my concerns about that [casting divisive political figures],” he explained, “It was just the idea that….it just felt that our show at its best is an escape from all of that. And I had been given assurances by the now-ousted showrunner that they wouldn’t go political and then they did.”

Tom Bergeron Once Said ‘Karma’ About the Ex DWTS Showrunner

Bergeron has been supportive of the revamped DWTS team. When Ribeiro’s new role was announced, he posted a photo of the mirrorball champ to Instagram with the caption, “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one, Congratulations, buddy!”

In 2018, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Andrew Llinares was set to take over as showrunner for the all-athletes version of “Dancing With the Stars,” followed by a “Juniors” edition of the show, which was the first season of the franchise that Bergeron did not host. Llinares’ departure from the show was officially announced in March 2022 after five seasons, per Deadline.

At the time, Bergeron tweeted an announcement about Llinares’ exit with the caption, “Karma’s a b****.”

In the fall of 2021, Bergeron opened up about DWTS in an interview on Bob Saget’s “Here For You” podcast, where he explained he didn’t think it was appropriate for producers to cast political figures “on the cusp” of a presidential campaign—regardless of the party. His comments came after former White House press secretary Sean Spicer was a contestant in the ballroom competition. “I was public about that. I don’t think that sat well with the producer or the network,” he said.

“The show that I left was not the show that I loved,” Bergeron added. “So at the end of the seasons that turned out to be my last season, I kind of knew. So I took everything out of my dressing room that I really wanted because I felt it was kind of obvious that we were kind of butting heads.”

