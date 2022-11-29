Tom Bergeron Invites You to Join Him for a Special TV Broadcast

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron is returning to television for a one-night-only movie night on Turner Classic Movies (TCM) ahead of the TCM-sponsored reading of “It’s a Wonderful Life” to support the Ed Asner Family Center.

Tom Bergeron is Hosting a Movie Night for Turner Classic Movies

Tom Bergeron announced on his Instagram that for one night only, on November 29, he is hosting a movie marathon on Turner Classic Movies. The TCM site says that this “special evening” will feature Bergeron and TCM hots Alicia Malone.

In his usual funny manner, Bergeron said of the event:

Hi there. I'm Tom Bergeron, occasional television host inviting you to join me Tuesday, November 29 when I host an evening of films that I picked myself on Turner Classic Movies. TCM, by the way, is one of the sponsors of the Ed Asner Family Center star-studded reading of the screenplay of "It's a Wonderful Life." That event happens December 11. Tickets are still available for that for a limited time. For tickets for that, go to teafc.org/wonderful. But ahead of that, November 29, Tuesday night, TCM, join me for a night at the movies. You won't regret it. At least two of the three movies you won't regret.

The three movies Bergeron has chosen include the 1947 Charlie Chaplin classic “Monsieur Verdoux,” the critically-acclaimed 1927 Buster Keaton movie “The General,” and the Oscar-winning 1968 sci-fi epic from director Stanley Kubrick, “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

“Monsieur Verdoux” is about a bank clerk (Chaplin) who tries to help his down-on-their-luck family by wooing rich women to get his hands on their property and money.

“The General” is about a Confederate general (Keaton) who fights to save his train and his love from the Union army.

And “2001: A Space Odyssey” is about a foreboding black structure that connects the past to the future, always there when a new species is on the brink of evolving. It stars Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester, and Douglas Rain as the voice of HAL 9000.

We aren’t sure which one he thinks you won’t regret, but we do know that “2001: A Space Odyssey” is quite an unsettling ride.

The movie marathon kicks off Tuesday, November 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on TCM.

This is Bergeron’s 3rd Time Hosting the Reading of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

For the third year in a row, some of Hollywood’s biggest names have come together to support the Ed Asner Family Center by staging a reading of the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

For 2022, the star-studded cast includes Brendan Fraser, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, JK Simmons, Jean Smart, Ken Jeong, Jim Beaver, Brent Spiner, Phil Lamarr, and Ben Mankiewicz. Austic actors include Dwayne Cox, Chelsea Darnell, Max Gadson, Spencer Harte, Lucas Salusky, and Hannah Schindler. One of the musical performances is from none other than EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson.

The website description of the event reads:

In partnership with Turner Classic Movies and Whatnot, this one-night-only live broadcast will celebrate the incredible life and legacy of Ed Asner while raising funds for the Ed Asner Family Center; providing community enrichment and mental health support to neurodivergent and special needs families. Hosted by Tom Bergeron, this amazing event will feature surprise musical performances, a live interactive auction and a live Q&A with the cast! This year’s event will honor Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann’s commitment to elevating the conversation surrounding special needs individuals.

For the cost of a ticket at $29.99, you can “be a part of this unforgettable evening and give the gift that keeps on giving… lending a hand to those who are in need. Help us continue the legacy of an incredible advocate who we love deeply and miss beyond words, Ed Asner.”

Tickets are available here. The event is being held Sunday, December 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time. On his Instagram, Bergeron described the live reading as “a Holiday Hollywood Squares on steroids.”