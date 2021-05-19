Tom Bergeron Names the Most ‘Impressive’ DWTS Transformation

In an interview with the Television Academy Foundation, Tom Bergeron was once asked who was the most surprising contestant on “Dancing With the Stars,” as in who really grew as a dancer, and his answer was a bit surprising in and of itself — Bergeron said reality TV star Rob Kardashian. Read on to find out why and also how Bergeron thinks sometimes celebrities sabotage themselves by taking the show too seriously.

Bergeron Said Kardashian Had an ‘Impressive’ Journey

Reality TV star Rob Kardashian competed on season 13 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside professional dancer Cheryl Burke. The two finished in 2nd place behind J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff, and Bergeron said that it was an “amazing transformation” on Kardashian’s part.

“Rob Kardashian … was an amazing transformation, from being sort of ‘Rob Kardashian, really? He’s on the show?’ and he really wasn’t that confident, but by the end of that season, he was amazing,” said Bergeron.

He continued, “He was fully himself, he was his own guy … he was out there just shaking his booty and he was great. I wouldn’t have thought that would be the first name to pop into my head, but he really was impressive.”

That answer definitely took us by surprise too, but now that we look back on that season, Bergeron is right. Rob Kardashian worked really hard and turned into a great dancer in season 13.

Bergeron Also Said It Is Possible to Take the Show Too Seriously

Bergeron was asked what it takes to do well on “Dancing With the Stars” and he said that while it is a lot of hard work, the celebrities also have to have fun with it — which is why sometimes dancers who are not as technically strong stick around the competition for a long time.

“There are so many elements of it because it’s not just good dancing,” said the former DWTS host. “I’ve seen really good dancers who take it too seriously and as a result, don’t come across all that well.”

He then went on to say certain dancers had that problem during season 15, which was all-stars.

“In the all-star season, I won’t mention names, but [there were] people who had a certain warmth in the past who for some reason in this pool of competitors felt that they had to up their game and as a result weren’t quite as interesting anymore,” said Bergeron. “They just seemed to be taking it too seriously and so the empathy factor diminshed.”

“Then you get someone like Cloris Leachman, who isn’t planning to win, doesn’t think she will, but boy, does she have fun and conveyed that to all of us,” Bergeron continued. “Everybody brings their own baggage and some of it’s entertaining and some of it’s just baggage.”

Leachman passed away in January 2021 at the age of 94. At the time, Bergeron wrote on Instagram, “After the universe gave us Cloris Leachman, it broke the mold. RIP.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

