Tom Bergeron Looks So Different in Early Career Photos

Tom Bergeron has been in the entertainment business for decades, but he earned a new legion of fans when he became the host of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2005.

Bergeron hosted the ABC celebrity ballroom competition for 15 years and 28 seasons, two decades after beginning his television career as a host on the Boston TV station WBZ, according to TV Guide. By 1987, he was the host of “People Are Talking” in Boston, and a few years later, the morning show “Breakfast Time.” By the late 1990s, Bergeron was the face of “Hollywood Squares,” and in 2001 he found another fan base with “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” according to IMDb.

With such a long career under his belt, longtime fans have seen Bergeron change a lot over the years. Some can even date old TV shows by the color of his hair.

Tom Bergeron Recently Posted Side-By-Side Photos of Himself

In June 2022, Bergeron posted side-by-side photos on Twitter that showed him today and nearly 30 years ago. In the side-by-sides, the Emmy-winning host’s familiar grin remains unchanged, but his hair has gone from brown to a salt-and-pepper shade.

“1994 & 2022. Same smile. Different hair,” he captioned the pics.

Fans responded to the post, with several saying they remembered Bergeron’s early career.

“I remember the guy on the left as he used to announce the lottery numbers on WBZ. Consider yourself hugged,” one fan tweeted to Bergeron.

“That’s the guy I remember watching on Fox After Breakfast every day while I was home with my newborn. It was a fun show! Thanks, Tom,” another wrote.

Elsewhere on Twitter, fans have noted “how you can tell how old an AFV episode is by the color of Tom Bergeron’s hair.”

“We love ALL versions of Tom Bergeron hair!!” came a comment posted by the “America’s Funniest Home Videos” official Twitter account.

Tom Bergeron Has Poked Fun at His Changing Hair Color

Bergeron has long poked fun at his ever-changing hair color. He previously shared a clip from an old interview he did with actress Debbie Reynolds in the late 1980s. “A #ThrowbackThursday Some kid with brown hair interviews Debbie Reynolds on @wbz Boston’s ‘People Are Talking,'” he wrote.

In May 2021, Bergeron shared a Twitter photo as he sat with fellow show host John Davidson. The two friends had matching white hair in the pic. “No hair dye was harmed in the making of this segment,” Bergeron captioned the post.

Bergeron is now 67 years old, but even during his DWTS days, he talked about getting older. In 2014, he told The Hollywood Reporter that the show’s target demographic was skewing the ratings.

“This could be a factor of my getting older, but to me, that 18-49 obsession is so annoying,” he said at the time. “You know, news shows go ages 25-54, that’s their target demo. So I asked our network guy, I said, ‘Move the needle a bit, tell me how we’d be doing in 25-54,’ and of course, it was a totally different number, a much higher number. To me, we’re a celebrity ballroom show — we’re never going to be the first choice of young viewers. “

While he’s technically old enough to retire, Bergeron has no plan to do so just yet. When he was let go from DWTS in 2020, Bergeron replied to a fan on Instagram who said, “Just because you’re not hosting DWTS, doesn’t mean you have to retire, or does it? You just look so young.”

“Not retiring,” Bergeron replied, per Us Weekly.

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: Carrie Ann Inaba Throwback Pics