Tom Bergeron Updates Fans on New Hosting Job

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron took a break from his social media vacation to offer his fans another tease about his new hosting gig, which apparently has already started filming. Read on to find out what he said and what our guesses are for his new job — including “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Bergeron Says ‘Hosting Is Like Riding a Bicycle’

On Memorial Day weekend 2021, Bergeron announced that “in honor of the unofficial start of summer,” he would be “taking a little break from social media” — “at least until the nervous tics kick in.”

But recently, he posted a video to Instagram captioned, “We interrupt this summer social media hiatus for a brief update…” and he then dropped some hints about his new hosting job.

“Well hello there! I’m taking a brief break from my summer break from social media just for a quick note. Day two of shooting the new project,” said Bergeron. “We are having a ball. Apparently hosting is like riding a bicycle. In any case, more details later in the summer. I’m back off social media now. You have a great summer, take care. See you soon!”

Frankly, in today’s age of social media, we can’t believe that the cat is not out of the bag yet, but there is no word yet as to what Bergeron is hosting. Fans previously thought it was his one-off episode of “Hollywood Museum Squares,” a fundraiser for the Hollywood Museum, but we know now for sure that that wasn’t it. Here are our best guesses for Bergeron’s new job…

Tom Bergeron Talks 'The Masked Singer' and His Ability to Keep Secrets (Exclusive)

Several fans on Bergeron’s Instagram account think that when he said “we are having a ball,” he was dropping a hint. Now, the easy reference for that is “ballroom,” i.e. “Dancing With the Stars,” but Bergeron has already said it’s not that and also, that show doesn’t film ahead of time.

But there are a few game shows that have been announced that might fit the bill. First off, “Holey Moley” premieres on June 17. Is it possible Bergeron is secretly filming that alongside commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore and host Stephen Curry? Maybe, but probably not. That information probably would have leaked by now.

However, NBC is making a U.S. version of the smash hit U.K. game show “The Wheel,” where seven celebrities sit around a 42-foot-wide spinning wheel and help contestants answer trivia questions. Maybe Bergeron is hosting that — a ball is round like a wheel, after all. The U.K. host Michael McIntyre is one of the producers for the U.S. version and he said in a press release when it was announced that hosting “The Wheel” is “the most fun [he’s] had on television,” which sounds right up Bergeron’s alley.

“The format creates wonderful camaraderie among the celebrities, natural hilarity and genuine suspense. I can’t wait for ‘The Wheel’ to roll across America,” said McIntyre.

One other possibility is “Bachelor in Paradise.” News recently broke that a slew of celebrities would be on a hosting rotation for that show following Chris Harrison’s departure and it did just start filming in Mexico, so maybe that’s what Bergeron was talking about? His name wasn’t among the list of leaked celebrities that includes David Spade, Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess, and Lance Bass, but the Variety report did say “and more” when listing the new hosts.

We previously thought he might be hosting the new CBS dance show “Come Dance With Me,” but Philip Lawrence is the host of that show — and there are lots of other game shows premiering soon that already have hosts as well, so if it’s not “The Wheel” or “Bachelor in Paradise,” it is probably a show we haven’t even heard about yet.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

