Tom Bergeron Marks Huge Milestone With Sweet Throwback Photo

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron posted the sweetest throwback photo to mark his 40th wedding anniversary. Check it out below and see what he wrote to his wife, Lois.

Tom & Lois Got Married on May 22, 1982 & Have 2 Daughters

On Instagram, Bergeron posted a photo from his wedding day where he and Lois are smiling and sporting some amazing 1980s hair. He captioned the photo, “40 Years ago today (and she STILL puts up with me).”

Lois and Tom were married May 22, 1982 and have two daughters, Jessica, 33, and Samantha, 31. Jessica has worked as a production assitant for several TV shows, including “Dancing With the Stars” and “How to Get Away With Murder,” according to her Staff Me Up page. But generally, it seems that Bergeron’s wife and daughters largely stay out of the spotlight — except when Bergeron likes to tease his daughters on social media.

In September 2021, Bergeron posted a photo to Instagram of himself with his daughters when they were little, writing, “Happy #nationaldaughtersday to two of my top three favorite humans (and I really don’t blame you for my hair going gray).”

In 2010, he filmed a skit for “Tosh.0” called “Dancing With the Internet Stars,” tweeting at the time, “Off to tape a “Web Redemption” with Tosh.0. My daughters are more excited about me doing this than the shows that pay their tuition.”

Incidentally, during the web redemption, Daniel Tosh quipped, “Blow me, Bergeron, your wife is hot,” to which Bergeron quipped, “Yeah, she is actually,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The TV host is not yet a grandpa to any human children, but he does post quite a bit about his “granddogger” on Instagram. And Bergeron also seems to be really close with his niece, Christy Kelley. In 2019, he took her to the premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and in 2016, they hung out with actor William Shatner at Fenway Park before Shatner threw out the first pitch.

Tom Credits Lois With Helping Him Get His Temper Under Control

In his book, “I’m Hosting as Fast as I Can: Zen and the Art of Staying Sane in Hollywood,” Bergeron wrote about having an anger problem as a younger man and that his wife, Lois, helped him overcome that.

“There were a few apartment walls in my single days that had holes in the sheet rock that I had punched through,” the TV host wrote in the book (via ABC News). “Apparently, just putting a poster over it when you leave the apartment does not get you your security deposit back.”

“The temper thing was always directed at inanimate objects or myself,” he continued. “But there was one time [Lois and I] were out and then something happened and I just put my fist into the door of the car…. And she wisely said, ‘If we’re going to have a relationship, that has to stop.’”

He said that he signed up for a transcendental meditation course the next day and has used that to help keep his temper and ego in check.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

