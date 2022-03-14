DWTS Alumni Mourn Death of Family Member

Tamar and Toni Braxton are mourning the death of their sister, Traci Braxton, after she died of cancer at 50 years old. The sisters are both alumni of “Dancing With the Stars,” with Tamar competing on season 21 and Toni competing on season 7.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci,” the family said in a statement posted on social media. “Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly… We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life.”

The Family Will Celebrate Traci’s Life

In the statement, the family asked for privacy while they celebrate the life of Traci Braxton.

Tamar took to Instagram to express her grief, writing, “My Dear Traci, come back.”

On March 10, 2022, she uploaded a photo gallery of herself and her sisters, alongside the caption, “I miss my sisters. I wish I was there right now celebrating with our kids and turning up like only WE know how to do… I love you guys to the moon and back!”

Traci’s son, Kevin, took to Instagram as well to announce the passing of his mother.

“When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this,” he wrote. “She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she isn’t in pain anymore. I love you ma I’m going to miss you.”

Traci Was Honored By Her Manager

On her personal Instagram page, Traci’s manager wrote a note about her passing in memory of the star.

“Out of all the people that I ever managed, Traci was one of the ones that was managing me; she would always managing me; she would always manage the whole situation, we put a plan together for her to become an artist, an entrepreneur, an actress and she did everything… she did it all,” the post reads. “When people said she wasn’t capable of doing an album she did two, people said she wouldn’t do movies, she did everything she said she wanted to accomplish.”

The post continues, “Always the philanthropist, I’ve watched her give her last to someone in need. Amongst the obvious of a great mother, wife, sister, friend.. that is the Traci we want people to remember.”

Traci died of Esophageal cancer, according to a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. She had undergone a year of treatment at the time of her death. She was 50 years old, having been born in 1971.

Fans of the Braxtons showed their support in the comment section of Tamar’s Instagram post.

“My sincere condolences to you Tamar and your entire family,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Sending all my love to you and your family Tamar. I am so sorry.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: Fans Slam ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Professional Dancers