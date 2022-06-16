Former DWTS Pro Set to Judge Charity Competition Show

A former “Dancing With the Stars” pro is set to put his dance knowledge to use for a good cause.

In early May, the Autism Science Foundation shared a press release about an upcoming event starring Tony Dovolani. He is set to join “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Teresa Giudice and her fiance Luis Ruelas at an event in Westchester, New Jersey.

“Modeled after the popular ‘Dancing With the Stars’ television show, this event pairs prominent New York-area personalities with talented professionals from the Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Mamaroneck in dazzling performance rounds judged by Giudice, Ruelas and Dovolani to earn them one of two coveted mirror ball trophies,” the press release reads, in part.

Ten dancers will compete at the gala, and will be judged by Dovolani, Giudice, and Ruelas. Those wanting to vote for any of the dancers can do so on the event’s website — along with a donation.

The gala will be held on June 18, 2022.

Dovolani Has a Son With Autism

The “Dancing Stars of Westchester” is near and dear to Dovolani’s heart as he has a son with autism.

Dovolani and his wife have three children, Luana, 8, and twins Adrian and Ariana, 5.

“As the father of a son with autism and a person who has dedicated my career to ballroom dance, I cannot think of a better event to judge than this one,” Dovolani said.

“Dance has the power to transform lives and I thank the talented professional dancers at Fred Astaire Mamaroneck for partnering with these local stars to raise money for a cause close to my heart,” he added.

Ruelas also has a son with autism and expressed similar feelings about the upcoming gala.

“As the father of a young adult son with autism, we are living the autism journey alongside so many other families ASF serves. This event combines a fun party with a beautiful cause. It will raise funds for autism research, which will have a positive impact on the life of my son and others with autism,” Ruelas said.

Dovolani Left DWTS in 2018

Dovolani was a part of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” from season 2 through 22, but ultimately decided to leave the program in 2018.

“When I decided to quit nothing major happened, it was just a build up of things where I just said, ‘I didn’t sign up for this,'” Dovolani told Hollywood Life.

“For babysitting, maybe, a little bit. Some of these celebrities, or reality celebrities, I should say, they sometimes … they have an idea of what they think they are and who they are, and they didn’t realize that I wasn’t there to deal with them. I was there to teach them how to dance. So, when it becomes about other than teaching them how to dance, I want no part of it,” he added.

In the years that followed, Dovolani kept dancing and currently serves as the International Dance Director for Fred Astaire Dance Studios. He has been affiliated with the studio since 1990.

