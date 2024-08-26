Former DWTS Pro Tony Dovolani Posts Rare Photo of His Wife

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Tony Dovolani uploaded a rare photo of his wife, Lina, to mark her birthday.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful wife. The kids and I are the luckiest. You are a vision for sore eyes. The kids and I wish for all your dreams to come true,” Dovolani captioned an Instagram post on August 14.

Although Dovolani is relatively active on social media, he doesn’t often share photos of his immediate family. The last time that Lina appears on her husband’s Instagram feed was back in 2019.

Dovolani and his wife tied the knot in 1999 and have three kids together.

Some of Tony Dovolani’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Reacted to the Photo of Lina

Following Dovolani’s tribute to his wife on her birthday, a few of his pals from “Dancing With the Stars” popped up in the comments section.

For example, ballroom pro Sasha Farber posted three clapping hands emoji.

“Stunner,” wrote DWTS pro (and Farber’s ex-wife), Emma Slater.

“Happy Birthday to Lina,” said former DWTS pro Anna Trebunskaya.

A few others commented on the post as well.

“Happy Birthday Lina! Hope all your dreams come true,” read a comment.

“Have a wonderful birthday celebrating how fantastic you are,” someone else added.

Dovolani is extremely close to his family and has always done his best to put them first. In 2014, Huff Post quoted him when he gave some solid advice.

“Love your family more than anything else in the world. If you treat your family the way they should be treated, then your family will always, always be there for you — through your successes, your failures, through everything,” he said.

Tony Dovolani Previously Credited His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Success to His Wife

Dovolani and his wife met on a blind date in 1998. Their connection was instant and the two were married about a year later.

Back in 2015, Dovolani spoke with People magazine about the relationship he has with his wife.

“My wife is my rock,” he told the outlet. “She is the most amazing person I have ever met in my life. She takes care of the kids. She takes care of the house. She makes sure that I am successful. If I didn’t have her, I don’t think I would be where I am today. Marrying her is probably one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life,” he continued.

“I met her on a blind date and proposed to her four hours after I met her. I got off an exit and bought a ring. You can tell I’m spontaneous,” he added.

Dovolani has always spoken highly of his wife and he has highlighted how well the two work as a team, especially when it comes to parenting. For example, when talking about his son Adrian’s autism diagnosis, Dovolani shared how he and his wife approached it.

“It’s funny because a lot of the times parents feel sorry for themselves and we didn’t feel sorry for ourselves once. We were like, ‘Alright, this is what it is and let’s find the best help for him. Let’s see what we can learn from him.’ With every case of autism, there are amazing kids; amazing people and you learn so much from each one of them. We thought, ‘Let’s see what field he can excel in.’ It has been very educational so far,” he told Huff Post in the aforementioned 2014 interview.

READ NEXT: DWTS Cast Member Talks ‘Looming’ Issues With Derek Hough