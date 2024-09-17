Is Tori Spelling Still Married?

Former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Tori Spelling is hitting the dance floor for season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Several of her fellow 90210 co-stars like Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth, and Shannen Doherty, have done the show in previous seasons; now it’s her turn. Spelling will likely have some of her kids pop up in the audience, but fans may wonder about whether she is still married.

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Are no Longer Together

On March 31, Spelling released the first episode of her new podcast titled “misSPELLING.” In her debut podcast episode, she addressed the rumors regarding the state of her marriage to Dean McDermott.

As she began the episode, Spelling tried calling McDermott on the air. She had to leave a voicemail and she shared with her listeners, “So I just filed for divorce. Ooh, I gotta say that again. Hear that for myself. I just filed for divorce.”

Spelling continued, “Whoa, I said the words that I’ve said in my head for 16 years, wild, 15 it was.” She explained, “I just got word from my lawyer that [the divorce filing is] public.”

She explained, “So I had to file and go through the process, and then once it was accepted and publicly posted, then I’m allowed to call and fill in my ex.”

The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star admitted she was nervous to tell McDermott she had officially filed because she dislikes confrontation.

“That stopped me [for] a really long time wanting to do this and hurting him and protecting him and protecting the kids,” Spelling acknowledged.

People reviewed the filing and on April 1 reported Spelling noted “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the couple’s divorce. According to People, she indicated the date of separation was June 17, 2023.

In addition, People reported that Spelling asked that she receive spousal support, but terminate any support for McDermott. Spelling also requested sole physical custody of the couple’s children, People added. A request for joint legal custody was included, with visitation rights for McDermott to be determined.

Spelling Admitted She’d Thought About Divorce for Years

In her podcast debut, Spelling admitted their relationship shouldn’t have lasted 18 years. “I think he would say the same thing if he and I had a real heart-to-heart. I would have been over a lot sooner.”

Spelling also admitted she had thought about divorcing McDermott for “like… 15 years.”

People noted that on July 17, 2023, McDermott had posted an announcement about the couple’s split on his Instagram page. However, he quickly deleted it.

Neither McDermott nor Spelling publicly addressed their split or the state of their relationship until she officially filed for divorce.

The pair met in 2005 while filming a television movie, “Mind Over Murder” together. As Fox News shared in April, McDermott was married to Mary Jo Eustace when he met Spelling. Eustace and McDermott shared one son, Jack.

In addition, Spelling was married to Charlie Shanian when she met McDermott. Despite their marriages, Spelling and McDermott became romantically involved while filming. People shared they got married in May 2006 in Fiji.

Spelling and McDermott share five children: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau.