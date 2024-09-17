Tori Spelling Net Worth: How Rich Is the DWTS Season 33 Celebrity?

Season 33 “Dancing With the Stars” celebrity Tori Spelling grew up in one of the wealthiest households in Hollywood. The daughter of late television mogul Aaron Spelling was also a star on the hit TV series “Beverly Hills, 90210” and appeared on many other shows in an acting career that started in the 1980s.

But at age 51, her net worth is surprisingly low. According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of September 2024, Tori Spelling has a net worth of $150,000. Her earnings come from her acting jobs, reality TV appearances, book deals, and jewelry line, the celebrity site noted. Spelling has also hosted podcasts.

Tori Spelling Admitted She Is Not Good With Money

Spelling’s wealthy father died in 2006. He left his $600 million fortune to his wife, Candy. Tori and her brother Randy Spelling each received $800,000 from their father’s estate, per Page Six.

In 2020, Us Weekly reported that Spelling racked up a large credit card debt with American Express and was hit with a lawsuit. The actress ultimately paid off the debt, per The U.S. Sun.

In a December 2021 episode of her web series “Tori Tried and True,” Spelling addressed speculation about her finances. “I am not great with money,” she admitted. “I had a business manager since I was 18 years old, so I never handled any of my money. Everything, everything, went to them, so unfortunately, I never quite learned about money.”

Things appeared to get worse for Spelling after her 2023 split from her husband Dean McDermott. The exes share five children— Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

In April 2024, Spelling admitted she could not afford the storage units that housed all of her belongings after moving out of the property she once shared with her husband. Spelling racked up an $80,000 storage bill, per Us Weekly.

In April 2024, she told listeners on her “misSPELLING” podcast that she has a spending problem. “I always tell people, ‘I’m not a hoarder. I’m a collector,’” she said all of the stuff she has blown her money on. “I don’t want sympathy but wasn’t taught how to function in the real world and I’m doing the best I can.”

She added, “I’m not good with money. I suck with money. I didn’t even know how to write a check until I was in my 40s. All my co-stars were making investments. They were buying properties. They were being smart about it. And I didn’t know, and I had no guidance at all.”

She also described herself as “broke” when speculating on why she has never been asked to join the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Tori Spelling Could Make a Lot of Money on DWTS

Spelling will compete on “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Pasha Pashkov. Her role in the celebrity ballroom competition has been a long time coming.

In August 2023, a source claimed to Us Weekly that Spelling had been eyeing the ABC dance-off for the paycheck. “She’s talking about getting fit enough to be on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” the insider stated more than a year prior to Spelling’s DWTS casting. “She’s desperate to do something to earn her way and is calling all her contacts in the business.”

In 2019, Variety reported that celebrities received $125,000 for signing on for the 20-hour per week rehearsals. According to Parade, the paycheck goes up each week a celebrity survives elimination, with bonuses from $10,-000 to $30,000 dollars per week depending on how long they stay in the competition.

It has not been confirmed what celebrities were paid for joining “Dancing with the Stars” in 2024.