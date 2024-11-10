DWTS Season 33 Alum Gives TMI Details of Co-Star Romance

A contestant from season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars” recently talked to a former co-star and flame on her podcast, and she shared a rather jaw-dropping story. Tori Spelling brought on another DWTS alum, her “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Brian Austin Green, and dished out some major tea.

Spelling shared the story of the first time she and Green slept together in real life in their younger years. However, Green didn’t remember the experience.

Tori Spelling Told the Story of the 1st Time She & Brian Austin Green Were Intimate

During the November 4 episode of the “misSPELLING” podcast, Spelling and Green talked about the complex dynamic of their relationship over the years. At one point, Spelling brought up a group event at Disneyland that led to some frisky business in a hotel room.

When Spelling brought up the story, Green admitted, “I don’t remember it at all…I have those things sometimes where it’s like, I have zero memory of that. But please fill me in.”

Spelling admitted she was caught off-guard and embarrassed he didn’t remember the night as she began telling the story.

He worried she was judging him. Spelling told him, “No, no, no, no. No, I’m judging myself for mentioning it.”

Green asked, “Did we have sex that night?” Spelling replied it was “The first night we slept together, yes.”

This confused Green. He suggested the first time they slept together was at the home of former co-star Shannen Doherty.

Spelling explained, “You were only the second guy I ever slept with, so obviously I remember it more eventful. Not eventful. Do you know what I mean? I remember details.”

Before having sex for the first time, they were drunk and fighting at Disneyland.

Mid-story, Spelling declared, “I’m not going to get it right now. I feel lame right now. I feel so stupid.”

Green insisted she shouldn’t feel stupid. Spelling explained they were having their “usual fight” in front of the Matterhorn.

She said at one point, he told her, “Have you ever thought that maybe I fight with you because I love you?”

He interjected, “No, no, I did not.”

Spelling insisted that was what he said, but noted he likely meant he loved her as a friend or like a sister.

She admitted she took his “I love you” in a romantic way, and they started kissing.

Green felt like he was hearing a “magical” story of another couple entirely. Spelling agreed, saying, “It was kind of epic…it was like out of a John Hughes movie. Like, literally.”

He admitted, “I do not, so I remember other times, but I do not remember that time at all. I don’t know how that’s possible.”

Spelling Sharing the Story About Green Sparked a Big Response

People who listened to the podcast shared their opinions about the story online.

“This is the best podcast yet! I thought Brian was going to try and say that you 2 never hooked up,” a fan wrote on Spelling’s Instagram post.

“You and Brian have always seemed like soulmates…I’ve learned though you don’t always end up with your soulmates…but at least you both can be friends,” another Instagram user commented.

“It upset me to hear how he didn’t remember the early years with you. Things that were meaningful for you, weren’t for him,” countered someone else on Instagram.

“Wow, this is so embarrassing for both of them,” one listener wrote in the “Beverly Hills 90210” subreddit.

“The only way to sum this all up is that they BOTH need therapy,” added another Reddit user.

“Tori was begging to have him on her show so she could talk about this. She is still obsessed with Brian and still hoping that they could still be together. Tori is embarrassing,” suggested a different Redditor.

“I really feel like she is looking for validation from him – even now and it’s just not where she needs to be looking. It’s sad she keeps putting herself in this position,” someone else wrote.

“This might be the cringiest thing I’ve ever listened to,” declared a separate Redditor.