DWTS Contestant’s Daughter Is Worried About the Upcoming Season

Season 33 “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Tori Spelling will be competing for a Mirrorball Trophy alongside Pasha Pashkov. The “Beverly Hills: 90210” actress expressed some fears about joining the cast, including one that her daughter, Stella, put in her head.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Spelling, 51, said that Stella, is worried that her mom will injure herself on the show — which is very physically demanding.

“My daughter, who’s 16 was like, ‘Mom, just don’t get hurt. I’m worried you’re gonna get hurt. Like, you don’t move mom, you don’t do physical activity. I was like, ‘Great,'” she told the outlet.

Some of Spelling’s good friends, including Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, and the late Shannen Doherty, have all competed on the show previously. In fact, once Spelling got the offer to compete, she said she asked Green if she should do it. His reply? “Absolutely.”

“He’s like my best friend,” she said, adding that she didn’t tell anyone else about the offer. “It’s been like a lifelong dream,” she added.

Season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres on September 17.

Tori Spelling Was Previously Offered a Spot on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Spelling seems excited to give ballroom dancing a try. After the cast reveal on September 4, she took to Instagram to share her feelings on the new opportunity.

“I believe everything happens when it’s meant to. I’ve never been to the ballroom before because I didn’t believe in myself. After a year of personal challenges and changes I’m ready to BELIEVE IN ME! It’s time to push past fears. POWER ON,” she wrote.

In her interview with Us Weekly, Spelling explained why she’s ready to take on the DWTS challenge in 2024.

The actress admitted that she was previously offered a spot on the show but she was “too scared” to compete. Now, however, she’s willing to give it a shot. She talked to the outlet about spending time “finding herself” and she feels that doing DWTS will be a part of that journey.

“Anything that really scares me, I’m like, ‘Let me try.’ So I’m going for it,” she said.

Tori Spelling & Pasha Pashkov Are Already Building a Friendship

Although Spelling and Pashkov have only known each other for about a week, they’ve already built a friendship. Their relationship has been helping Spelling with the whole process, which can be overwhelming.

“Grateful for this human who has quickly become my friend. @pashapashkov is my perfect match. We just clicked from jump and vibed,” Spelling captioned an Instagram post on September 6.

“He is kind, smart, patient, has sick fashion taste like me, loves sushi, is super creative , passionate, driven, and gets my humor. He also calls me a BEAST! I call it life ethic and I got that in abundance! Thanks Pash for making me feel SAFE to be ME with YOU,” she added.

Pashkov took to the comments section to react.

“I’m blushing over here☺️☺️☺️all these compliments. Now i just gotta live up to them,” he said.

