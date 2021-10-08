DWTS Tour Dates Announced, Tickets On Sale

Exciting news for “Dancing With the Stars” fans nationwide — the show is going back out on tour in 2022. Here is what you need to know about the dates, locations and how to buy tickets, which are on sale now.

During the live show on Monday, October 4, host Tyra Banks made the exciting announcement that the “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers are headed back out on tour.

“Our amazing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ pros are heading back on tour this winter, 2022, with an all-new show,” said Banks. “These incredible dancers! Check them out, baby. They’re going to bring all of the sparkles and all of the excitement that we get in this ballroom, they’re bringing it to you, to your hometown.”

She continued, “Friday, October 8 go to DWTStour.com for tickets and all the details. More talent is going to be announced really soon. I know you’re gonna love seeing this spectacular show in person, it’s gonna be crazy.”

The site lists participating pros as Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart, plus it teases there are “more to come.”

Noticeably absent are season 30 dancers Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, and Witney Carson. Lindsay and Witney have new babies at home, so that is probably why they have chosen not to participate. And Val had his own 2021 tour with his brother and former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, so perhaps they are planning another tour for 2022 and maybe Val’s wife, Jenna Johnson, is involved? It is unclear why some pros are not participating in the tour, but maybe they will be announced at a later date.

Dates, Locations & VIP Experience Details





The tour kicks off on January 7, 2022 in Richmond, VA, and concludes on March 27, 2022 in Modesto, CA. Tickets start at around $50 (depending on the venue) and go up to hundreds of dollars for the top-tier VIP experience. The VIP experiences include a ticket to the show in the best seats, a pre-show cast Q&A, a professional photo opportunity with the pros, exclusive gift items, and an autographed program, depending on which level of VIP experience you buy.

The full list of dates is below:

January 7, Richmond, VA

January 8, Oxon Hill, MD

January 9, Bethlehem, PA

January 10 & 12, Morristown, NJ

January 13, Boston, MA

January 14 & 15, Uncasville, CT

January 17 & 18, Lancaster, PA

January 19, New Brunswick, NJ

January 21, Atlantic City, NJ

January 22, Verona, NY

January 23, Rochester, NY

January 25, Akron, OH

January 26, Columbus, OH

January 27, Cincinnati, OH

January 28, Pittsburgh, PA

January 29, Indianapolis, IN

January 30, Ames, IA

February 1, Omaha, NE

February 2, Davenport, IA

February 3, Madison, WI

February 4, Prior Lake, MN

February 5, Milwaukee, WI

February 6, Rosemont, IL

February 8, Kansas City, MO

February 9, St. Louis, MO

February 10, Nashville, TN

February 11, Louisville, KY

February 12, Greenville, SC

February 15, Jacksonville, FL

February 16, Clearwater, FL

February 17, Sarasota, FL

February 18, Ft. Myers, FL

February 19, Orlando, FL

February 20, Hollywood, FL

February 21, The Villages, FL

February 23, Knoxville, TN

February 24, Charlotte, NC

February 25, Augusta, GA

February 26, Atlanta, GA

February 27, Raleigh, NC

March 1, Memphis, TN

March 2, Birmingham, AL

March 3, New Orleans, LA

March 4, Sugar Land, TX

March 5, Lubbock, TX

March 6, Grand Prairie, TX

March 8, Enid, OK

March 9, Colorado Springs, CO

March 10, Denver, Co

March 11, Albuquerque, NM

March 12, Phoenix, AZ

March 13, Thousand Oaks, CA

March 15, San Diego, CA

March 16, Riverside, CA

March 17, Costa Mesa, CA

March 18, San Jose, CA

March 19, Santa Rosa, CA

March 20, Ridgefield, WA

March 23, Seattle, WA

March 24, Boise, ID

March 25, Salt Lake City, UT

March 26, Reno, NV

March 27, Modesto CA

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

