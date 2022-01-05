DWTS Pros Prank Gleb Savchenko On Tour

The “Dancing With the Stars” pros are gearing up for the 2022 live tour — but that doesn’t mean they can’t also have a little behind-the-scenes fun. The professional dancers have been posting all kinds of great videos to social media, including Artem Chigvintsev and Alan Bersten messing with Gleb Savchenko during a break in rehearsal.

The DWTS Pros Are Getting Ready For the Live Tour

In a series of Instagram stories, Artem, Daniella, Alan, and even Gleb himself all posted videos of Gleb grabbing a cat nap while the rest of the pros are hanging out and eating.

“Working so hard, TA naps anywhere,” wrote Artem on his video, to which Gleb responded, “Karma is a b****. @Theartemc got me so good lol.”

In his video, Gleb also revealed the “Dancing With the Stars” tour professional dancers are in Richmond, Virginia, which is the show’s first performance stop. The tour kicks off on January 7 and hopefully, they’ll have better weather than when the pros arrived.

“Wow, this weather, guys. It’s crazy!” said Gleb in his video as he shows them unloading all their gear in a veritable snowstorm. “First day of rehearsals! Hey Pash, are you ready?!”

DWTS Pros Prank Gleb Savchenko

DWTS Pros Gear Up For Tour

In Daniella Karagach’s story, Gleb says, “Welcome to Richmond,” as Emma Slater shouts in the background, “The fun begins!”

Emma has previously said that she absolutely loves going on tour, so it’s no wonder she seems super excited. Also, watch for her little dance across the screen at the end, it’s hilarious.

“So we started tech rehearsals today. I can’t believe we’re finally here, this is crazy. Time just flew by and we get to see all of you soon, I’m so excited!” says Daniella in her own little behind-the-scenes video.

She also secretly recorded Sasha Farber… until he caught her and tried to cover his face. She also inadvertently shared that one of their dances is to “Pour Some Sugar On Me” by Def Leppard, which should be a lot of fun.

The “Dancing With the Stars” live tour starts January 7 in Richmond, Virginia, and ends March 27 in Modesto, California. The pros participating in the tour include Daniella, Sasha, Emma, Gleb, Artem, Alan, Britt, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Sofia Ghavami, and Koko Iwasaki.

The tour will also include season 29 Mirrorball champ Kaitlyn Bristowe and season 30 contestants winner Iman Shumpert, Jimmie Allen, and Amanda Kloots for various stretches. The full list of dates is below. Tickets are on sale here.

January 7, Richmond, VA — Kaitlyn, Iman and Jimmie

January 8, Oxon Hill, MD — Iman and Jimmie

January 9, Bethlehem, PA — Iman and Jimmie

January 10 & 12, Morristown, NJ — Kaitlyn and Iman

January 13, Boston, MA — Kaitlyn and Iman

January 14 & 15, Uncasville, CT — Kaitlyn and Iman

January 17 & 18, Lancaster, PA — Kaitlyn

January 19, New Brunswick, NJ — Kaitlyn

January 21, Atlantic City, NJ — Kaitlyn

January 22, Verona, NY — Kaitlyn

January 23, Rochester, NY — Kaitlyn

January 25, Akron, OH — Kaitlyn

January 26, Columbus, OH — Kaitlyn

January 27, Cincinnati, OH — Kaitlyn

January 28, Pittsburgh, PA — Kaitlyn

January 29, Indianapolis, IN — Kaitlyn

January 30, Ames, IA — Kaitlyn

February 1, Omaha, NE — Kaitlyn

February 2, Davenport, IA — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 3, Madison, WI — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 4, Prior Lake, MN — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 5, Milwaukee, WI — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 6, Rosemont, IL — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 8, Kansas City, MO — Kaitlyn

February 9, St. Louis, MO — Kaitlyn

February 10, Nashville, TN — Kaitlyn

February 11, Louisville, KY — Kaitlyn

February 12, Greenville, SC — Kaitlyn

February 15, Jacksonville, FL — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 16, Clearwater, FL — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 17, Sarasota, FL — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 18, Ft. Myers, FL — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 19, Orlando, FL — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 20, Hollywood, FL — Kaitlyn

February 21, The Villages, FL — Kaitlyn

February 23, Knoxville, TN — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 24, Charlotte, NC — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 25, Augusta, GA — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 26, Atlanta, GA — Kaitlyn and Iman

February 27, Raleigh, NC — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 1, Memphis, TN — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 2, Birmingham, AL — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 3, New Orleans, LA — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 4, Sugar Land, TX — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 5, Lubbock, TX — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 6, Grand Prairie, TX — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 8, Enid, OK — Kaitlyn

March 9, Colorado Springs, CO — Kaitlyn

March 10, Denver, CO — Kaitlyn

March 11, Albuquerque, NM — Kaitlyn

March 12, Phoenix, AZ — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 13, Thousand Oaks, CA — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 15, San Diego, CA — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 16, Riverside, CA — Kaitlyn and Iman

March 17, Costa Mesa, CA — Amanda and Iman

March 18, San Jose, CA — Amanda

March 19, Santa Rosa, CA — Amanda

March 20, Ridgefield, WA — Amanda

March 23, Seattle, WA — Amanda

March 24, Boise, ID — Amanda

March 25, Salt Lake City, UT — Amanda

March 26, Reno, NV — Amanda

March 27, Modesto CA — Amanda

Several pros are not participating in the 2022 tour. Married pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy have their own teaching gig lined up, while Sharna Burgess wants to stay in southern California with her new boyfriend Brian Austin Green and his kids. Cheryl Burke, Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson have not said why they chose not to join the tour, but Lindsay and Witney do both have new babies at home and Cheryl has talked about her arthritis, so she may be using the offseason to rest up for next season.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

