DWTS Pros Prank Gleb Savchenko On Tour

The “Dancing With the Stars” pros are gearing up for the 2022 live tour — but that doesn’t mean they can’t also have a little behind-the-scenes fun. The professional dancers have been posting all kinds of great videos to social media, including Artem Chigvintsev and Alan Bersten messing with Gleb Savchenko during a break in rehearsal.
They Posted Videos of Gleb Napping On Tour
In a series of Instagram stories, Artem, Daniella, Alan, and even Gleb himself all posted videos of Gleb grabbing a cat nap while the rest of the pros are hanging out and eating.
“Working so hard, TA naps anywhere,” wrote Artem on his video, to which Gleb responded, “Karma is a b****. @Theartemc got me so good lol.”
In his video, Gleb also revealed the “Dancing With the Stars” tour professional dancers are in Richmond, Virginia, which is the show’s first performance stop. The tour kicks off on January 7 and hopefully, they’ll have better weather than when the pros arrived.
“Wow, this weather, guys. It’s crazy!” said Gleb in his video as he shows them unloading all their gear in a veritable snowstorm. “First day of rehearsals! Hey Pash, are you ready?!”
In his own video, Artem says, “We are at the venue right now, this is what it looks like,” as female pro Britt Stewart leaps behind him in the frame.
Daniella Is ‘So Excited’ To See All the Fans On Tour
In Daniella Karagach’s story, Gleb says, “Welcome to Richmond,” as Emma Slater shouts in the background, “The fun begins!”
Emma has previously said that she absolutely loves going on tour, so it’s no wonder she seems super excited. Also, watch for her little dance across the screen at the end, it’s hilarious.
“So we started tech rehearsals today. I can’t believe we’re finally here, this is crazy. Time just flew by and we get to see all of you soon, I’m so excited!” says Daniella in her own little behind-the-scenes video.
She also secretly recorded Sasha Farber… until he caught her and tried to cover his face. She also inadvertently shared that one of their dances is to “Pour Some Sugar On Me” by Def Leppard, which should be a lot of fun.
The “Dancing With the Stars” live tour starts January 7 in Richmond, Virginia, and ends March 27 in Modesto, California. The pros participating in the tour include Daniella, Sasha, Emma, Gleb, Artem, Alan, Britt, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Sofia Ghavami, and Koko Iwasaki.
The tour will also include season 29 Mirrorball champ Kaitlyn Bristowe and season 30 contestants winner Iman Shumpert, Jimmie Allen, and Amanda Kloots for various stretches. The full list of dates is below. Tickets are on sale here.
January 7, Richmond, VA — Kaitlyn, Iman and Jimmie
January 8, Oxon Hill, MD — Iman and Jimmie
January 9, Bethlehem, PA — Iman and Jimmie
January 10 & 12, Morristown, NJ — Kaitlyn and Iman
January 13, Boston, MA — Kaitlyn and Iman
January 14 & 15, Uncasville, CT — Kaitlyn and Iman
January 17 & 18, Lancaster, PA — Kaitlyn
January 19, New Brunswick, NJ — Kaitlyn
January 21, Atlantic City, NJ — Kaitlyn
January 22, Verona, NY — Kaitlyn
January 23, Rochester, NY — Kaitlyn
January 25, Akron, OH — Kaitlyn
January 26, Columbus, OH — Kaitlyn
January 27, Cincinnati, OH — Kaitlyn
January 28, Pittsburgh, PA — Kaitlyn
January 29, Indianapolis, IN — Kaitlyn
January 30, Ames, IA — Kaitlyn
February 1, Omaha, NE — Kaitlyn
February 2, Davenport, IA — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 3, Madison, WI — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 4, Prior Lake, MN — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 5, Milwaukee, WI — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 6, Rosemont, IL — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 8, Kansas City, MO — Kaitlyn
February 9, St. Louis, MO — Kaitlyn
February 10, Nashville, TN — Kaitlyn
February 11, Louisville, KY — Kaitlyn
February 12, Greenville, SC — Kaitlyn
February 15, Jacksonville, FL — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 16, Clearwater, FL — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 17, Sarasota, FL — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 18, Ft. Myers, FL — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 19, Orlando, FL — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 20, Hollywood, FL — Kaitlyn
February 21, The Villages, FL — Kaitlyn
February 23, Knoxville, TN — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 24, Charlotte, NC — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 25, Augusta, GA — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 26, Atlanta, GA — Kaitlyn and Iman
February 27, Raleigh, NC — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 1, Memphis, TN — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 2, Birmingham, AL — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 3, New Orleans, LA — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 4, Sugar Land, TX — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 5, Lubbock, TX — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 6, Grand Prairie, TX — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 8, Enid, OK — Kaitlyn
March 9, Colorado Springs, CO — Kaitlyn
March 10, Denver, CO — Kaitlyn
March 11, Albuquerque, NM — Kaitlyn
March 12, Phoenix, AZ — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 13, Thousand Oaks, CA — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 15, San Diego, CA — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 16, Riverside, CA — Kaitlyn and Iman
March 17, Costa Mesa, CA — Amanda and Iman
March 18, San Jose, CA — Amanda
March 19, Santa Rosa, CA — Amanda
March 20, Ridgefield, WA — Amanda
March 23, Seattle, WA — Amanda
March 24, Boise, ID — Amanda
March 25, Salt Lake City, UT — Amanda
March 26, Reno, NV — Amanda
March 27, Modesto CA — Amanda
Several pros are not participating in the 2022 tour. Married pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy have their own teaching gig lined up, while Sharna Burgess wants to stay in southern California with her new boyfriend Brian Austin Green and his kids. Cheryl Burke, Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson have not said why they chose not to join the tour, but Lindsay and Witney do both have new babies at home and Cheryl has talked about her arthritis, so she may be using the offseason to rest up for next season.
“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.
