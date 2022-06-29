‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum’s Ex Hospitalized in California After Routine Procedure

The ex-husband of a “Dancing With the Stars” alum was rushed to the hospital on June 28, 2022.

Travis Barker, who was previously married to season 3 contestant Shanna Moakler, was taken to West Hills hospital on June 28, 2022, before being transported by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Barker was photographed being wheeled into the hospital on a gurney with his wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

Prior to his hospitalization, the drummer had sent out a tweet that read, “God save me,” which sent the internet into a downward spiral, many wondering if Barker was okay. Whether or not he was purposely referencing the Machine Gun Kelly song by that title is unclear. It’s also unclear if the tweet was about his medical situation.

It has since been reported that Barker is suffering from a bout of pancreatitis. Heavy has reached out to Barker’s rep for comment.

Barker’s Family Has Asked for Prayers

Shortly after news broke that Barker was taken to the hospital, his daughter Alabama, 16, posted on her Instagram Stories, “Please send your prayers,” according to Us Weekly.

Alabama also took to TikTok to share a photo of herself holding her dad’s hand. In the snap, Barker’s tattooed hand could be seen holding his daughter’s hand as he laid in a hospital bed with a pillow next to him. He held his cell phone in his other hand. “Please say a prayer,” Alabama captioned the post.

According to Us Weekly, Alabama has since deleted the photo from her account.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has been silent on social media. She hasn’t shared anything on her Instagram Stories in more than 24 hours and hasn’t uploaded a post to her feed since her sister Khloe Kardashian’s birthday on June 27, 2022.

Fans have taken to social media to wish Barker the best.

“You will be ok!!! Let God do his stuff! I send you the best vibes mate!!!” one person tweeted.

“Not sure about God but I hope the doctors do. Get well Travis Barker,” someone else wrote.

“God save the greatest drummer (arguably the greatest musician) of all time. He’s too young to die. He just started his marriage and he is happy. Please don’t steal him from his wife, and his children. This guy deserves your grace lord, and we know you know that. Amen,” a third tweet read.

Barker Was Diagnosed With Pancreatitis

TMZ reported that Barker has been diagnosed with pancreatitis. Sources told the outlet that Barker’s pancreas became inflamed following a recent colonoscopy.

Symptoms of pancreatitis can range in severity and can be excruciating. According to the Mayo Clinic, patients usually experience symptoms suddenly. Those symptoms can include abdominal pain, fever, rapid pulse, nausea and vomiting.

Though pancreatitis can be extremely uncomfortable, many patients are able to make a full recovery in just a couple of days. Pain meds and IV fluids may be administered to ensure the patient’s comfort and hydration levels.

“As the inflammation in your pancreas improves and pain symptoms improve, you should begin drinking clear liquids and eating bland foods. With time, you can go back to your normal diet,” an excerpt from the Mayo Clinic reads.

