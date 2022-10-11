‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Confused by Scores From Judges

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” is in full swing, and the remaining 12 couples are recovering after Disney+ Week. For the upcoming week, they’ll be tasked with learning multiple dances.

During Disney+ Night, actor Trevor Donovan and his professional dancer partner Emma Slater danced the Samba to “Life Is a Highway” from the movie Cars, and they did not receive much praise from the judges.

They ended up scoring 7s across the board and earning a total of 28 out of 40 points. They ended up in the bottom two but were saved by the judges.

Donovan Was Confused by the Scores & Derek Hough’s Critique

After the episode, Donovan, 44, talked to Us Weekly about whether or not he was confused or shocked by the scores and critiques. During the episode, Hough told Donovan he thought the actor was too much in his head and not in the moment.

“To be honest, yes. Because I felt pretty loose,” he told the outlet. “I don’t know. I didn’t feel like I was heady at all, but I’m gonna take their criticism to heart and get back in it next week.”

During the episode, Len Goodman shared that he didn’t like the dance.

Slater shared how the couple will be using it to push them forward through the next episode, however.

“I feel like we are really gonna get motivated,” Slater told Us Weekly. “Sometimes I think it helps people at home think, ‘Oh, gosh, I don’t want them to be in danger.’ Maybe they’ll vote a little more next week.”

She said they’ll be using the criticism from the judges to work on their performances.

“But it is very motivating when that happens,” Slater shared. “It’s disheartening, but at the same time you’ve got something to prove.”

Donovan Shared The He Is Battling a Shoulder Injury

During his pre-recorded package on “Dancing With the Stars” Disney+ Night, Donovan shared that he was dealing with a shoulder injury he sustained during the previous week.

Multiple times throughout the package, he was shown wincing in pain but wanting to power through it. Donovan’s shoulder was taped up going into the episode as well, as can be seen on his Instagram posts from the past few days.

Candace Cameron Bure, who is a coworker of Donovan’s at the Hallmark channel and who was also a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars,” shared on Instagram that she disagreed with the judges.

“Trevor, I totally disagreed with the judges,” Bure shared. “Because this was one of my favorite dances from Trevor and Emma and they’re so cute together. His Samba was fantastic.”

She added, “I didn’t understand the comment from Len about the knees and no bounce. I was like, it was so good! I loved it. And I loved the little booty shakes. It was so fun. And I thought the form was really good, so, I just I’m glad Trevor, that you’re still there, but you didn’t deserve to be in the bottom two, so that was bogus.”

Donovan reshared the story, adding “100% facts” to it.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.