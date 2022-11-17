Fans Hope DWTS Partners are Dating After Elimination: ‘Marry Him’

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” want a couple from the show to become a real-life couple after their elimination from the competition.

Emma Slater and Trevor Donovan were partnered together on season 31, and they made it further in the competition than they expected. They were the first couple eliminated during the semi-finals, and Slater later took to Instagram to share a tribute to her partner.

“Trevor you are seriously one of a kind and I’m so glad our paths crossed,” Slater wrote in the post. “Really grateful that we were partnered together and I got to work with one of the most kind-hearted, hardworking and willing humans I’ve had the pleasure of meeting.”

Slater Will ‘Never Forget’ Her Time With Donovan

She recalled that Donovan said he was scared of dancing at the beginning of their time together and she was proud of his growth throughout the season.

“I’ll never forget the conversations we had, the laughs in rehearsals and most of all just knowing that you always were there for me like you knew I was for you too,” she added. “And always will be! I still cry laughing at your face in the team dance, I’ll never forget it! Hahahah my fav!”

Donovan commented on the post to say Slater made him cry, adding “We were paired together for a reason, it was the right time for me to go on this journey and you were the person I was meant to go on it with. I adore you and am so happy and grateful to call you my friend!!!”

The two had great chemistry throughout the season. When they were asked, they shared that it was because they truly trusted one another.

Fans Hope the Two Begin a Romantic Relationship

Can Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater date please? #dwts — K (@kanonymous4life) November 16, 2022

Fans took to the comment section to say they hope the two date after the show.

“Please date I’m begging,” one person wrote.

Another person simply commented, “MARRY HIM.”

Some insinuated that the two already have more than just a dance partnership going on, while others called out their chemistry and hoped they’d move forward with a romantic relationship.

“Can Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater date please?” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another person tweeted, “Trevor dedicating his waltz to Emma 🥺🥺🥺 I just want them to date and fall in love they’re so good together #dwts”

Slater & Sasha Farber Have Not Yet Finalized Their Divorce

Slater and Sasha Farber have been married for four years, though the couple called it quits ahead of season 31, according to reports.

In August 2022, multiple sources speaking with E! Online and Us Weekly confirmed that Farber and Slater were no longer together, though they have not yet filed divorce papers.

Slater and Farber have been together since 2011, breaking up for a short period in 2014 before getting engaged in 2016. They have been married since 2018.

“They’ve been apart for many months now,” one source told Us Weekly at the time. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.