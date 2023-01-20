DWTS Alum Trevor Donovan Answers Burning Question From Fans After Romance Rumors

Hallmark star and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Trevor Donovan reassured his fans that he’s always been blonde after apparently getting a lot of comments about his hair during the “Dancing With the Stars” season. During the season, Donovan was also the subject of romance rumors with pro partner Emma Slater, but neither party ever addressed those rumors.

“I have been asked, especially during dwts, if I bleached my hair blonde,” he wrote in a tweet on January 19, 2023. “The answer is NO. Never have. … Been blonde since birth. As a kid, I was a towhead, and now I’m an adult blockhead.”

Many people replied to Donovan with their own stories about being blonde when they were kids, with others sharing that their hair got darker as they got older.

Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater Admitted They Have ‘Great Chemistry’

During season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” fans were quick to point out the chemistry shared by Donovan and Slater.

The partners danced to the Elvis song “Always on My Mind,” and it was a spicy dance that involved a lot of romantic and steamy choreography. Before they hit the dance floor, they spoke in the pre-recorded package about the chemistry needing to be there for the Rumba to hit.

“Almost like people should be watching it but they’re not sure if they should be watching it,” Donovan told Slater in the package, and she agreed with that. He later added that “Emma and I just hit it off from the beginning, so I think that’s gonna help a ton.”