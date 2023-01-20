DWTS Alum Trevor Donovan Answers Burning Question From Fans After Romance Rumors

Getty
Trevor Donovan addressed questions they've been getting since appearing on "Dancing With the Stars."
Hallmark star and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Trevor Donovan reassured his fans that he’s always been blonde after apparently getting a lot of comments about his hair during the “Dancing With the Stars” season. During the season, Donovan was also the subject of romance rumors with pro partner Emma Slater, but neither party ever addressed those rumors.
“I have been asked, especially during dwts, if I bleached my hair blonde,” he wrote in a tweet on January 19, 2023. “The answer is NO. Never have. … Been blonde since birth. As a kid, I was a towhead, and now I’m an adult blockhead.”
Many people replied to Donovan with their own stories about being blonde when they were kids, with others sharing that their hair got darker as they got older.
Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater Admitted They Have ‘Great Chemistry’
During season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” fans were quick to point out the chemistry shared by Donovan and Slater.
The partners danced to the Elvis song “Always on My Mind,” and it was a spicy dance that involved a lot of romantic and steamy choreography. Before they hit the dance floor, they spoke in the pre-recorded package about the chemistry needing to be there for the Rumba to hit.
“Almost like people should be watching it but they’re not sure if they should be watching it,” Donovan told Slater in the package, and she agreed with that. He later added that “Emma and I just hit it off from the beginning, so I think that’s gonna help a ton.”
In an interview with reporters per People after the episode aired, Slater shared what she thought about their chemistry, though Donovan shared that he “blacked out” when he was dancing.
Slater said that she loved seeing Bruno Tonioli “lying on the judge’s desk” and the judges smiling when the dance was over.
“Everyone was just so gracious and great with their comments and they gave us such good feedback,” Slater shared. “It’s a really nice feeling because you really do care what they say for sure. We genuinely get on really well. Rehearsals go so quick. We really do get on and have great chemistry, which made this dance so much easier.”
Slater shared that she thought the dance went really well.
“I know we have this great connection, this great chemistry,” she said. “And so I really fought hard to achieve the environment for us to just be ourselves and be expressive and we brought the steam, which is, which is great. I think it was a dance that really needed it and it felt really good in the moment.”
Fans Hope Donovan & Slater Will Get Together
In comments on Donovan’s Instagram posts, many fans say they still hope the two will get together.
In his last post of 2022, Donovan included photos and videos of his time on “Dancing With the Stars.”
“I want you two together,” one fan wrote.
Another commented, “Hoping for you and Emma in 2023.”
On another post, one person wrote, “you guys need to get married like now.”
Slater and her husband, Sasha Farber, split in 2022 after four years of marriage, but neither has officially commented on the split.
Us Weekly broke the news, with a source telling the outlet, “They’ve been apart for many months now. They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life … It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long.”
A source later confirmed the split to E! News.