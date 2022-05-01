On Saturday, April 30, country singer Naomi Judd died at the age of 76. Her daughters, singer Wynonna Judd and actress Ashley Judd, shared the news on Ashley’s Instagram account, writing, “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement said. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Wynonna competed on season 16 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside partner Tony Dovolani. Tributes from the “Dancing With the Stars” family have been pouring in on social media.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Remembers Naomi Judd

On Instagram, many “Dancing With the Stars” alumni have remembered Wynonna’s mom, Naomi.

“Devastated at the passing of Naomi! She was always so kind to me when we were at events together. I grew up on The Judds and their music had a huge influence on me! Praying for the whole family,” wrote season three alum and country singer Sara Evans.

Singer Marie Osmond, who competed on season five, wrote, “Losing a mother is one of the hardest things you could ever go through. Praying for you @wynonnajudd and @ashley_judd and sending all my love on the loss of @thenaomijudd, especially with @thejuddsofficial induction into the @officialcmhof tomorrow.”

Season 27 champion and country music radio DJ Bobby Bones wrote on Twitter, “RIP Naomi Judd. My mom taught me seemingly every one of your songs. She’d sing them often and loud. You left Country Music better than you found it.”

“So sad at the loss of my friend and music legend @thenaomijudd. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends. As a fellow Kentuckian my hats off in honor of the legacy of music she shared with the world and the doors she opened for so many others like me,” wrote season four contestant and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

Season 30 contestant and country music superstar Jimmie Allen shared a tribute in an Instagram story that simply read, “In loving memory” with a photo of Naomi.

The Country Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Is Going to Continue As Planned at Judd Family’s Request

Naomi and Wynonna were a country music duo that notched 14 No. 1 songs over nearly 30 years, according to the Associated Press. On Sunday, May 1, the were to be inducated into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is going to continue with the planned inducation ceremony at the request of Naomi’s, the Hall of Fame said in a statement, though there is no word as to whether Wynonna will make an appearance so soon after her mother’s death.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Naomi Judd, who enters the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow as a member of mother-daughter duo The Judds,” said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, in a statement made on April 30. “Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today’s tragic news. Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds’ official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna’s music will endure.”

Naomi and Wynonna just performed together for their first nationally-televised performance in over 20 years at the Country Music Television Music Awards on April 11 and were slated to embark on a tour later this year. But Naomi has been open about her struggles with depression, telling “Today” in 2017 that she was “immobilized” by it for two years.

“I didn’t get off my couch for two years,” said Naomi. “I was so depressed that I couldn’t move … My husband (Larry Strickland) and my girlfriends and Ashley would come over and I would just go upstairs and lock the door to my bedroom … You become immobilized.”

She added, “We don’t make enough of the good neurochemicals in the brain. It’s a disease. It has nothing to do with our character … I was dangerously depressed.”

