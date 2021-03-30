DWTS Alum ‘Shocked’ Tom Bergeron Was Fired

Reality TV star and new podcast host Trista Sutter has some big “first” distinctions to her name — she was on the first season of “The Bachelor,” she was the very first “Bachelorette,” she was on the first season of “Marriage Boot Camp”… and she was on the first season of “Dancing With the Stars” where she was the first person eliminated ever on the show.

In a recent interview, Sutter laughed about that dubious distinction as she looked back at her time on the show. She also weighed in on longtime host Tom Bergeron being fired and how she thinks Tyra Banks has done as his replacement.

Here’s what she had to say.

Sutter Said Bergeron’s Firing Was Shocking

On a recent episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Sutter was asked about her experience with “Dancing With the Stars” and if she was surprised when longtime host Tom Bergeron was fired ahead of season 29. Sutter said she wasn’t just surprised, she was shocked.

“I am shocked [that he was fired]! Tom was iconic. He is so good at his job. He is so good at the ad-libs … I truly love Tom Bergeron and just think he’s such an expert, such a good television host. I really would love to see him pop up somewhere else,” said Sutter.

She added that she misses Bergeron on the show because she feels a special connection to him.

“Tom is just so iconic that I do [miss him]. I’m a huge fan of his. I feel connected to him because he was around for my season,” said the former “Bachelorette.”

As for Tyra Banks taking over as host, Sutter said she’s “got great energy.”

“I know they probably were getting pressure to change things up and bring in some diversity — I think it’s great, I’m a Tyra fan … I think she’s got great energy and she’s super supportive of the contestants,” said Sutter, adding, “I think that she does a great job. It’s not like it’s rocket science.”

Sutter Can’t Believe She Was Eliminated First

Sutter was one of only six contestants who competed on the first season of “Dancing With the Stars,” so she likes to joke, “If you think about it, I really lasted until the top six!”

But it was actually really hard for her to be eliminated first, even if she does have a good sense of humor about the whole thing.

“I mean, I was a dancer and I lost a dancing competition to, like, [boxer] Evander Holyfield! So awful,” she said with a laugh, adding, “I really wanted to do my Tina. My next dance was going to be Tina Turner’s ‘Proud Mary.’ It’s one of those things that I really regret, I wish I could’ve done that dance. It was so much fun.”

She also recalled how wild it was to be approached for a ballroom dancing show back then when no one had ever heard of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I remember getting the phone call from Andrea Wong, she was an executive at ABC, and she basically was like, ‘You’re doing this show’ and I’m like, ‘It’s ballroom dancing?!’ … and now it’s so popular, I think it’s incredible. I mean, I really feel lucky that I got to be part of the first show, but I remember thinking, ‘What are you making me do?!’ Like, why do you want me to be part of this show? It was just a test to see if it could be a hit,” said Sutter.

The reality TV star also revealed that things were very different on the first season — like her partner, Louis Van Amstel, flew to Colorado to rehearse with her… on his own dime.

“It was really different. So my partner Louis [Van Amstel] came to Vail, he paid for his own plane tickets, he paid for his own hotel, they didn’t cover anything, and we had like maybe three days of practices for a couple hours here and there,” revealed Sutter. “It wasn’t anything like it is now. Now it’s like 12-hour, 15-hour, whatever long days, it’s like their full-time plus job. And back then it definitely was not. It kind of was like an after-thought. Like, learn your routine and be ready to perform it in front of a live studio audience, but yet you only get a couple hours a week, you know?

She added, “[Now] everyone goes to L.A. to like actually be in their studios because I believe they have a dedicated dance studio for them to practice in so they can tape everything.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet officially been renewed for season 30, but if ABC does renew it, expect it to premiere in September 2021.

