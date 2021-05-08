DWTS Pro Welcomes Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for a former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer. Tristan MacManus and wife Tahyna Tozzi have welcomed their third child. Here’s what you need to know about the new bundle of joy and the growing MacManus family.

MacManus and Tozzi Named Him ‘Tadhg’

The baby announcement was first made by Studio 10, an Australian morning show that MacManus joined as co-host in 2020. The show’s Instagram posted a photo of the proud papa and his new baby boy captioned, “Welcome to the world, Tadhg MacManus!”

“Tadhg” is a traditional Irish and Scottish Gaelic name that means “poet” or “philosopher.” MacManus originally hails from Bray, Ireland. The name is pronounced “Tige,” like the word “tiger” without the R on the end.

In a separate Instagram post, MacManus posted another photo from the hospital and revealed his son’s full name: Tadhg Nuada MacManus. He was born May 5 and “mommy and baby are doing great, the clan is strong,” wrote MacManus.

On her own Instagram, Tozzi wrote, “We are completely smitten.”

Tozzi, an Australian filmmaker, has been open about her and MacManus’ struggles with miscarriages. She recently made a documentary called “MuM – Misunderstandings of Miscarriage.” In an October Instagram following its release, she wrote:

October 1st marks the release of @mum_documentary on @stanaustralia but more importantly, it marks Pregnancy And Infant Loss Awareness Month. I have had 3 losses and each one of them broke me. Sharing my experience has helped me to heal, so I encourage anyone who is willing to share their experience or to show support to those who have suffered pregnancy loss to share a picture of yourself as I have done and be part of the #circleofsupport. Let’s share stories and help each other to create the resources some of us never had. For more information on how you can help make a change please visit @pinkelephantssupport.

MacManus and Tozzi have been married since 2014 and Tadhg is their third child. They also have a 5-year-old daughter named Echo and a 2-year-old son named Oisin. When they announced that they were expecting their third child, Tozzi wrote on Instagram, “2020 has certainly been a year of surprises. I’ve been here before and feeling every emotion but most importantly feeling grateful and excited. Welcoming our third baby is one of the many things I hope 2021 to bring.”

The DWTS Family Was Quick to Offer Words of Congratulations

Among those commenting on MacManus’ birth announcement were fellow “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Edyta Slinwinska, Kym Johnson Herjavec, Emma Slater, and Sasha Farber. The post was also “liked” by pros Karina Smirnoff, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and Britt Cherry, and former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron.

MacManus was a pro with “Dancing With the Stars” from season 13 until season 17. He partnered with Nancy Grace, Gladys Knight, Pamela Anderson, Dorothy Hamill, and Valerie Harper, finishing as high as fifth with Grace.

After his stint on “Dancing With the Stars,” he hopped across the pond to join “Strictly Come Dancing” in the United Kingdom for a couple of seasons. Then in 2019, he joined the Australian version of “Dancing With the Stars” as a judge.

Little Tadhg is the latest in a string of “Dancing With the Stars” babies. Pros Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold are both recent first-time moms, while several “Dancing With the Stars” contestants have also been adding to their families — Nick Carter recently welcomed baby No. 3, Frankie Muniz recently welcomed his first child, Bindi Irwin is a recent first-time mom, and Brant Daugherty also recently welcomed his first child.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

