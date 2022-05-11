PHOTOS: Tristan MacManus’ 3 Kids Are Growing Up So Fast

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Tristan MacManus and his wife, Tahyna Tozzi have three children and they are absolutely beautiful. The family celebrated their youngest’s child’s 1st birthday in early May by posting a bunch of adorable photos on social media of their brood.

Tristan Said Their Third Child Makes Their Family ‘Whole & Complete’

Former professional dancer Tristan MacManus and his wife Tahyna have three children, the youngest of which is named Tadhg. He was born on May 3, 2021. For the little one’s first birthday, Tristan posted a family photo to Instagram captioned, “Three is the magic number!! Our Tadhg Nuada is one year into making our family whole and complete – what a little legend.”

In case you’re curious, “Tadhg” is a traditional Irish and Scottish Gaelic name that means “poet” or “philosopher,” which makes sense becuase MacManus originally hails from Bray, Ireland. The name is pronounced “Tige,” like the word “tiger” without the R on the end.

The MacManus clan also has two other children — 6-year-old daughter Echo and 3-year-old son Oisin. Tristan and Tahyna, an Australian filmmaker, were married on January 25, 2014. For Mother’s Day 2022, Tristan posted a hilarious series of photos of their family to Instagram that was captioned, “Being a parent is sometimes tough but it’s always great – you help them learn, you make them laugh and you hold them while they poo @tahynamacmanus,” to which Tahyna replied in the comments, “It involves a lot of poo all the time.”

The MacManuses Have Struggled With Miscarriages

In addition to the three beautiful children they have, Tahyna has been outspoken about the losses they have also suffered. She made a documentary in 2020 called “MuM — Misunderstandings of Miscarriage.”

When the movie came out, Tahyna wrote on Instagram, “I have had 3 losses and each one of them broke me. Sharing my experience has helped me to heal, so I encourage anyone who is willing to share their experience or to show support to those who have suffered pregnancy loss to share a picture of yourself as I have done and and be part of the #circleofsupport. Lets share stories and help each other to create the resources some of us never had.”

And on an Instagram post on the anniversary of its release, Tahyna thanked the documentary’s subjects, writing, “I am forever grateful to the beautiful women and families who allowed me to share parts of their story. Your bravery and trust is what made this whole experience worthwhile. The support and encouragement for the film and messaging has been overwhelming, thank you to everyone who has reached out. It has been incredible to see changes happening and a conversation opening. Thank you to the team who helped me create this film that I am so proud of.”

Tristan was a pro on “Dancing With the Stars” from season 13 through season 17. He is now a co-host of the live Studio 10 morning show in Australia. On the show, he has been an advocate for taking care of yourself, especially heart health after he suffered two heart attacks before the age of 37. The second heart attack led to a diagnosis of myopericarditis, which is an inflammation of both the pericardium and the heart muscle and can lead to fluid in the heart.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: Artem Chigvintsev Talks Retiring From ‘Dancing With the Stars’