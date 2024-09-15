4 New Cast Members Join Season 33

Days ahead of the season 33 “Dancing with the Stars” premiere, four new cast members have been announced. Fans already know they can look forward to 13 couples competing for the Mirrorball trophy, and now they have four additional dancers to embrace.

The troupe is back for season 33 of DWTS, and the four dancers tapped to make up the group have been revealed.

The DWTS Troupe Contains Familiar Faces

On September 13, Us Weekly revealed the four dancers who will be a part of the upcoming season.

Roman Nevinchanyi, Kailyn Rogers, Stephani Sosa, and Marcquet Hill are the four dancers who will make up the season 33 troupe.

Sosa is the sister of new “Dancing with the Stars” pro Ezra Sosa, who was previously a troupe member. He is partnering with Anna Delvey.

Stephani is 25 and on season 16 of “So You Think You Can Dance.” She performed at Coachella with singer Billie Eilish and has had roles in several television shows, too.

Rogers, 26, has toured with former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Lindsey Stirling, as well as with show co-host Julianne Hough and judge Derek Hough.

Nevinchanyi, 26, is from Ukraine and participated in the most recent season of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Former “Dancing with the Stars” pro Maks Chmerkovskiy was a judge on the most recent SYTYCD season, along with Allison Holker and JoJo Siwa.

Chmerkovskiy was a big fan of Nevichanyi’s from the first audition. As Us Weekly shared, Nevichanyi did the Ukranian SYTYCD show before joining season 18 in the U.S.

Hill, 29, is another SYTYCD veteran, having appeared in season 11. Like many other “Dancing with the Stars” pros, he is from Utah. He has also appeared in the “Magic Mike Live” tour.

As Hill shared on his Instagram page, he danced in the season 32 finale freestyle dances for both Xochitl Gomez and Ariana Madix.

DWTS Fans Are Excited About the Season 33 Troupe

The troupe members will not have celebrity partners of their own this fall on “Dancing with the Stars.”

The group is most frequently utilized to perform short numbers to take the show into and out of commercial breaks. In addition, troupe dancers may step in for injured pros, trio dances, freestyle performances, and other such opportunities.

As Us Weekly noted, many current “Dancing with the Stars” pros started in the troupe. Witney Carson, Britt Stewart, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, and Alan Bersten all spent time as troupe members before becoming pro cast members.

The “Dancing with the Stars” family was excited about the troupe announcement that was shared on the show’s Instagram page.

Ezra gushed, “THATS MY SISTER!!!!! 🥹🥹🥹”

Jenna Johnson added, “WOW!!!! Look at this group. 😍😍”

A fan commented, “Love having a troupe and welcome to the new dancers!”

Someone else shared, “ROMAN!!! My fav from SYTYCD!!”

“So excited about Steph! Was hoping she’d be on DWTS eventually,” wrote another fan.

Several commenters questioned why former troupe member Alexis Warr wasn’t returning as a “Dancing with the Stars” troupe member. No explanation was given, nor has Warr directly addressed the situation.

Shortly after the troupe announcement, Warr posted a short video on Instagram. “Embracing my inner Carrie Bradshaw: high heels and high hopes 🙂‍↔️,” she wrote in the caption.

“Not having Alexis is a VIOLATION super dumb move,” noted one disappointed show fan.