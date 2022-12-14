Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Last Instagram Post Was Shared 2 Days Before His Tragic Death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has died by suicide at the age of 40, according to TMZ.

Boss is known for his time on “So You Think You Can Dance” back in 2008. He finished the competition in second place. In 2014, he joined “Ellen,” serving as the live audience DJ through May 2022 when the show ended.

Boss was married to professional dancer Allison Holker, who also appeared on “Dancing With the Stars.” The two got married in 2013 and had celebrated their 9-year wedding anniversary on December 10, 2022.

Boss is survived by Holker and the couple’s three young children. Holker released a statement to People magazine shortly after the news broke.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she said.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children,” she continued, adding, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Boss Shared His Last Instagram Post on December 11, 2022

According to TMZ, Holker went to police when she realized that her husband had left home without his car. He was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Los Angeles area hotel.

However, just days before his death, Boss teamed up with his wife for a dance that the couple shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

“HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover @sir_twitch_alot,” Holker captioned the post. In it, she and Boss were wearing winter coats and dancing in front of their Christmas tree.

Several fans have already taken to the comments section of the post to react to Boss’ death.

“Sisssssssster my heart is broken. I’m sooooo sorry,” wrote former DWTS competitor and entertainer Tamar Braxton.

“God bless you and your beautiful family, I am so sorry,” added “Jersey Shore” star and another DWTS competitor Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Boss was fairly active on social media and often shared posts on Instagram. On December 9, 2022, he shared a “happy birthday” message with some pictures of his grandfather.

“Shouting the BIGGEST HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GRANDFATHER (DADA)! I love you! IG fam help me wish him happy birthday @mreb38,” he captioned the post, calling his grandfather the “#ogboss.”

Boss & Holker Shared Sweet Messages to One Another on Their Wedding Anniversary

On December 10, 2022, Boss and Holker celebrated their 9-year wedding anniversary and both penned messages to one another on Instagram.

“Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years,” Boss captioned a black and white photo from the couple’s wedding day.

Holker shared a lengthier post on her Instagram feed.

“It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU,” she captioned a slideshow filled with wedding memories.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with assistance in English and Spanish. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

