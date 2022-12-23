tWitch’s Mom Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Her Son & a Heartbreaking Message

Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide on December 12, 2022.

TMZ was first to report the shocking news, confirming that Boss’ body had been found by staff at a motel that was less than a mile from the home he shared with his wife, Allison Holker, and their three young children.

After the news was confirmed, Holker released a statement to People magazine.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him,” she told the outlet, calling Boss the “backbone” to their family.

Boss’ mom also spoke out about her son’s death, writing a short statement on her Instagram Stories. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can. Please continue to keep us in prayer,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote, three days after her son’s death.

On December 21, 2022, Alexander shared another post about Boss.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alexander Shared a Screenshot of a Facetime Call She Previously Had With Her Son

Very clearly in her feelings, Alexander chose to share a never-before-seen photo of Boss with the watching world. She chose to share a screenshot of a Facetime call that she did with her son, posting the snap to her Instagram Stories.

“Oh, if only I could FT to heaven,” Alexander captioned the post. In it, Boss was wearing a tuxedo complete with a bowtie and had a shaved head. While it’s unclear where the photo was taken, it seems he had been preparing for an event, was out somewhere special, or had just returned from somewhere, and wanted to talk to his mom.

Based on the photo, Boss looked like he was in a hotel room while his mom appeared to be at home; a set of curtains hung in the background.

Dozens of People Commented on Alexander’s Older Instagram Posts Showing Her Love & Support During This Difficult Time

Shortly after Boss’ untimely death, several people left warm messages of love and support on old photos that his mom had previously shared on Instagram.

“Ma’am, I don’t usually post anything, but I am moved to reach out and offer my heartfelt condolences to you and your family. My family and I are in utter disbelief. WE LOVE Twitch!!! Prayers are extended to you. You raised a beautiful son. Sending love from Mississippi,” one person commented on one of Alexander’s posts from September 2022.

“Your son was a joy and a light of goodness and happiness to so many. His talent in dance was amazing but his positive character and big personality made everyone love him. We share in your loss because you shared your son with us. My God bless you and your family with comfort and peace during this time of grief. Send our love and condolences,” someone else wrote.

“From one boy mamma to another, my heart is broken for you and your family. I became a Twitch fan since being introduced to him on SYTYCD . He quickly became one of my favorite celebrities. Therefore, this news comes as shock and heartbreak. My prayers are sent to you and all who are crushed by someone gone way to soon. May the memories surround and comfort you like a warm blanket. You brought an amazing soul to the universe. He won’t be forgotten,” a third comment read.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with assistance in English and Spanish. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

