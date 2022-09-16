Fans Split on Who Should Be in the DWTS Skybox

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” will be thrilled to know that the show is bringing back the skybox — an area located up a flight of stairs where the pros and their partners would be interviewed after performing.

The skybox was eliminated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s a whole different way for the show to operate behind the scenes because normally the couples hang out together a lot and on camera we won’t have the skybox area where they hang out, they’ll still be in the ballroom watching each other but they’ll be eight feet apart,” showrunner Andrew Llinares told Deadline in 2020.

However, the DWTS panel at the 2022 D23 expo confirmed that the skybox would be making its return for season 31, which will stream on Disney+ beginning on September 19, 2022. The news was confirmed by Laughing Place on Twitter.

“The skybox will return with the freedom of Disney+ and no set time structure,” the outlet reported live from the event.

Alfonso Ribeiro Will Be in the Skybox for Season 31

Former “Dancing With the Stars” Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro is on season 31 as a co-host. He will be joining Tyra Banks during the show each week, helping facilitate interviews and what not.

In an interview with “Good Morning America,” Ribeiro explained a bit about his role on the upcoming season.

“We’re figuring it all out, but mostly I’ll be with the dancers and celebrities interviewing and getting them to talk about their week and what they’ve been going through, their dances and what do they think of judges’ scores and that kind of stuff,” he explained.

In an interview with Us Weekly published on September 13, 2022, Ribeiro confirmed that he will indeed be in the Skybox.

“We’re going to bring that back,” Ribeiro said, adding that the “warmth and fun” will be back in the ballroom with the skybox.

Fans Are Relatively Split on Who They’d Want in the Skybox

Shortly after the return of the skybox was confirmed, fans took to Reddit to discuss which host would be better suited interviewing the dancers.

Fans voted in a poll with more than 400 voting to have Ribeiro in the skybox and more than 300 voting for Banks, at the time of this writing. Fans also weighed in on the thread, sharing their opinions on the choices.

“I want to say Tyra because I want Alfonso to basically assume the ‘Tom Bergeron’ role… but I couldn’t vote for Tyra because sky box you have to be personable and not socially awkward. Bottom line: I don’t think Tyra should do either,” one person wrote.

“Alfonso is so much more personable and will probably let the pros and celebs get a word in. Tyra can do the moderating to announce numbers and guests and things…,” someone else said.

“I think that’s why Alfonso is there. He has good banter. He even alluded to interviewing the celebs in an interview. Tyra will probably pose and introduce everyone,” a third comment read.

“Tyra can be showy and get the ego fed as the host; plus she has more experience hosting the show at this point. Alfonso is far more likely to be able to roll with whatever happens to the contestants,” a fourth Redditor added.

