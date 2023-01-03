Tyra Banks Makes ‘Big Announcement’ Amid DWTS Season 32 Rumors

“Dancing With the Stars” host Tyra Banks has changed the name of her ice cream company formerly known as Smize Cream, she announced in an Instagram post on January 2, 2023.

“I have a big announcement that I’m super excited about,” Banks shared in the video. “Smize Cream is now Smize and Dream. And the reason why is, I want our company to live and breathe the reason why we exist, which is to inspire everybody on a global scale to help make each others’ dreams come true.”

She added that she and her company are working to make dreams come true both internally and externally.

“I am so excited to finally be laser-focused on why I created this company in the first place,” Banks concluded.

The change comes after the December 2 2022, report by The U.S. Sun that stated the ballroom dance competition show may be looking to replace the former model.

No information about the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars” has been officially released by Disney+.

Banks Has Hosted ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Since Season 29

Banks took over as the host of “Dancing With the Stars” ahead of season 29 following the firing of long-time hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

According to The U.S. Sun, a source said executive producers want “a new host, new judges, and bigger name contestants.”

It’s important to note that Banks has been an executive producer on the show since she was hired ahead of season 29. She hosted alone until season 31 when comedian and Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro was brought on as a cohost since the show would no longer have commercials.

Since then, some fans have called for Banks to be completely replaced by Ribeiro.

According to The U.S. Sun, producers want the show to “be more adventurous, original, and feature fresh faces.”

“Tyra has had struggles warming up to the team, contestants and certainly the audience,” the source told the outlet. “We still get emails and comments about her performance and it is upsetting. The team works extraordinarily hard to deliver the best series every year, but the main focus of fans’ upset is the host.”

Though sources may tell The Sun Banks could be out, the outlet previously reported that Banks was fired by the show in April 2022. She was not fired and returned as co-host and executive producer for season 31, which aired in the fall of 2022. After the December report, some fans on Reddit said they don’t think Banks will be going anywhere.

Banks Also Started an Amusement Park

Banks began an amusement park geared toward fans who want to experience what it’s like to be a model. The park, ModelLand, opened after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in California.

ModelLand “is not just an attraction,” according to the park’s website.

“When you step into ModelLand, you enter a fantastical world where we will celebrate your uniqueness while we help you master your angles and up your photo game,” the site reads. “So come one, come y’all because YOU are ModelLand’s star. Our cameras are waiting for you.”

Tickets are not currently available to buy for the experience, and the Instagram account for the park has not been updated since October 12, 2022.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.