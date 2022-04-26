DWTS Host Tyra Banks Books a New Gig

“Dancing With the Stars” host Tyra Banks has booked a new gig — she has been cast in the remake of a 1990s cult classic film. Read on for details.

Tyra Banks Has Joined the ‘Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead’ Remake

According to Deadline, the supermodel has been cast in the remake of “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.” The original 1991 film starred Christina Applegate as Sue Ellen Crandell (nickname “Swell”), the oldest of five siblings whose mom is traveling for the summer, leaving a very elderly babysitter in charge of the five kids. When the babysitter suddenly dies, Swell takes over as the parental figure, landing herself a job at an apparel company working as an executive assistant for a high-powered executive named Rose (Joanna Cassidy).

In the remake, the film will center on a Black family with a similar storyline. Banks has been cast as the fashion executive. The Deadline report does not mention a name, but we can’t wait to find out if the iconic line “I’m right on top of that, Rose!”, which is Swell’s go-to answer to anything her boss asks of her, makes it into the remake with Banks’ character name.

Banks has a number of TV and film credits on her resume, from hosting “America’s Next Top Model” and “Dancing With the Stars,” to having a recurring roles on the TV shows “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Felicity,” appearing in the films “Higher Learning,” “Love & Basketball,” and “Halloween: Resurrection,” and playing herself in “Just Shoot Me” and “Tropic Thunder.”

There haven’t been any other “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” cast members announced yet, but Bille Woodruff (“Yellowjackets,” “Black Lightning,” “Empmire”) is directing and Chuck Hayward (“Dear White People,” “WandaVision”) is writing the script.

The original was a bomb both at the box office and with the critics, but it went on to find a solid audience as a cult classic. As Applegate told Buzzfeed in a 2015 interview, “People come up to me and say, ‘Of all the things you’ve done, “Don’t Tell Mom” is my favorite.’ Its popularity is the most shocking to me of anything I’ve done.”

What Does This Mean For ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Amidst the long-running ballroom dancing competition series moving from its 16-year home on ABC to streaming service Disney Plus and executive producer Andrew Llinares stepping down from his producing duties, per a separate Deadline report, there is an additional report from The Sun that Banks is also on her way out and this news about the film could lend some weight to that.

The Deadline article says the “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” remake starts production in July, so theoretically, Banks would have wrapped her filming duties well before “Dancing With the Stars” premieres in late September — though now, with the show being on a streaming service, it is not beholden to the broadcast TV schedule, so there is no guarantee the show will return in its usual mid-to late-September date.

But perhaps Banks booking other jobs is an indication that she has moved on from “Dancing With the Stars.” We will have to wait and see if Disney Plus announces any hosting changes at the Disney Upfronts presentation in May or at the 2022 Television Critics Association summer press tour in late July and early August.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

