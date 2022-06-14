Fans Urge ‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Make Major Change Ahead of Season 31

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are calling for changes to be made before season 31 of the show starts filming in late 2022.

After Reddit user u/Ok-Traffic7302 posted a poll asking if there would be a new host, some fans called for changes to the show. Out of around 350 votes, 328 voted that they thought there would be a new host.

Most people who responded said they thought that Tyra Banks, who has hosted the show since season 29, would not be returning, and some said they hoped she would be leaving the show for good.

With “Dancing With the Stars” headed to Disney+ for the first time, fans are hopeful that there will be both on-camera and behind-the-scenes changes to the competition in addition to the new way to watch.

Fans Want a New Host

In the replies to the poll, many fans said they wanted a new host.

“Even though it hasn’t been made official, I’d be very surprised if Tyra returned,” one person wrote. “Especially if Conrad [Green] is made EP, he may try to persuade Tom [Bergeron] to return, or get someone new.”

Green was an executive producer on the show previously and won 9 Emmys during his time with the ballroom dance competition. According to Deadline, he has been in talks to return to the show.

One person replied, “I have a feeling they may get Tom [Bergeron] back with Conrad returning as producer… If we get someone new co-hosting with Tom I feel production will probably pick one of Kaitlyn [Bristowe], Jeannie [Mai], Amanda [Kloots] or Leah Remini.”

“I think it should be Derek Hough,” one reply reads.

There have been multiple reports that Banks will not return for the upcoming season, though there has been no confirmation from any official source.

Fans have been urging the show to get rid of Banks each time a report comes out.

Many Fans Want the Show to Change

In addition to a change in hosting, some fans want other aspects of the show to change including the amount and types of theme nights that are present throughout the season.

On a Reddit thread, one person called for the themes on the show to be “revamped.”

“I think DWTS needs to revamp their weekly theming to something more general so here are some ideas I came up with,” the post reads.

The poster goes on to suggest different types of music genre nights as well as the return of both Latin night and most memorable year night.

People in the replies called for fewer theme nights in general.

“I’m fine with themes as long as they don’t force the couples to relate to the theme,” one reply to the post reads. “Those rehearsal packages were so cringe last year and we barely got to know any of the contestants.”

Another person wrote, “I don’t think there should be a theme every episode. There might e a song the celeb really wants to use that doesn’t fit in the themes, I think it limits genuine connections to songs when they’re forced to stay in a theme. [Most Memorable Year], there obviously is going to have to be a Disney night, and maybe 1-2 more would be nice.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champ Welcomes First Child