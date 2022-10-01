Tyra Banks Addresses Comment She Made About ‘DWTS’ Contestant

Tyra Banks said she doesn’t let negative comments get to her anymore.

Following the second week of “Dancing with the Stars’” 31st season, the TV host was under fire for a comment she made to contestant Charli D’Amelio. After the 18-year-old Tik Tok star performed a high-scoring Elvis-themed quickstep, Banks declared that the teen has the “most beautiful neck in the world.”

According to The Sun, some viewers felt Banks’ comment was “creepy.” On Twitter, a commenter even wrote, “Tyra yelling at Charli D’Amelio that she loves her neck as she runs away to the stairs is pure serial killer energy.”

Tyra Banks Said She Ignores Fan Comments

In an interview on the “Sway’s Universe” podcast on Sept, 28, 2022, Banks was asked about her commentary on “DWTS” which often gets “misconstrued.”

“I don’t understand it,” host Sway Calloway said to Banks. “I heard you compliment a girl about her neck and that went crazy. I thought it was a beautiful compliment ….so that’s what I don’t even understand, why there’s anything negative on that.”

Banks admitted that she didn’t even realize her comment had received backlash – because she no longer pays attention to fan reactions to what she says on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I didn’t even know they said that. I don’t look at that stuff,” she said. “No, no, I know with me with this show, people…I don’t even look at it. I just go to work.”

Banks added that she is aware that old-school fans of “Dancing With the Stars” have always had an issue with her. Banks replaced veteran host Tom Bergeron after he was let go from the celebrity ballroom competition in 2020.

“I know there’s certain sensitivities,” the former “America’s Next Top Model” host admitted. “It’s like, ‘She’s coming into this world she’s fashion and this is dance,’ and …it’s like whatever.”

Alfonso Ribeiro Defended Tyra Banks & Compared Her Comment to Something One of the DWTS Judges Would Say

In the same interview, Banks’ co-host Alfonso Ribeiro came to her defense. The “DWTS” season 19 champ noted that D’Amelio “does have a beautiful neck,” and clarified that Banks’ comment was about her form, not her physical beauty.

“When you understand it from a dance perspective it’s like the judges talk about the top line all the time….letting the neck stay tall,” Ribeiro told Calloway. “So when she’s complimenting a dancer on their neck, she’s actually saying the same thing that the judges are saying, which is ‘You have a beautiful top line,’ which is so important in all the ballroom dances.”

Other fans also had Banks’ back, with some noting that the “Dancing With the Stars” host can’t seem to do anything right when it comes to certain viewers.

On Twitter, a fan wrote, “Lol Tyra Banks saying Charli D’Amelio has a pretty neck isn’t ‘creepy.’ Tyra was modeling in her teens. From a model standpoint, she was saying she’s beautiful. Also Charli wasn’t even upset so….”

“I hate how Tyra always get attacked on dwts it makes no sense.,” another wrote in a YouTube comment. “She can just blink. Then they be in a uproar.”

