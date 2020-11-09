What Tyra Banks Says About ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Hating on Her

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars started with the debut of new host Tyra Banks, and many fans of the show have mixed feelings about the host’s presence on the ballroom floor. Banks has replied to their hate though, saying that she doesn’t pay attention to the hate.

After a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars, Banks spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the rumors surrounding her and the hate she’s received since being on the show. Later, she spoke with Extra about all the hate she receives.

“I think a lot of it is that people don’t like change,” she said at the time.

Since then, Banks has spoken about how she feels about the hate she receives and has dispelled numerous rumors about her on the show, including the fact that she didn’t want to have any members of the Real Housewives on the show, saying that that’s just simply not true.

Banks Says She Does Not Read the Hate

As a way of keeping herself upbeat, Banks said she does one thing when it comes to the hate she’s been receiving online since signing on to host Dancing With the Stars.

“I don’t read it,” she said simply.

She said that the ratings on Dancing With the Stars have also improved from this time last year. She told Extra she may not understand the hate she’s getting, but she does understand the numbers involved with the show.

“The ratings are so huge,” she said. “I get the numbers. I’m a businessperson. It is unprecedented how many people are coming to the show.”

Banks added that she believes the Housewives get very high ratings, so she would definitely welcome having them on the show, thinking that would provide an even higher rating.

“I want that on this show,” she said. “I know what rates. I have created some of the biggest television in the history of reality television.”

Banks Believes Rumors About Her Start Internally

In the interview with Entertainment Tonight, Banks shared that she believes the rumors are coming from someone who works on Dancing With the Stars.

“There will be another rumor next and another one,” she said. “After a while, I’m just going to be like, ‘I just can’t even answer this crap anymore.’ There’s somebody that’s hating. Somebody that’s mad there are changes on Dancing With the Stars so they are making stuff up.”

The original rumors started early last week when a source told OK Magazine that Banks didn’t want any of the housewives to be on DWTS.

“Tyra is the new boss and made it clear that she didn’t want any more Housewives in her ballroom,” a source told OK. “She thinks the show needs to aim higher and only book the ladies after everyone else has passed.”

Banks said she believes she knows who has been starting the rumors, but she has not called them out yet. She also denied reports that she did not want the Housewives on the show.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

