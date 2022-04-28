DWTS Host Tyra Banks Joins New Series as EP

“Dancing With the Stars” host Tyra Banks is joining a new series as the executive producer.

According to Deadline, Banks will be an executive producer on a show called “Generation Drag” for the Discovery+ streaming service. The outlet reports that the show will feature five teenagers and their families.

It follows them while they get ready for Dragutante, which is a drag show for LGBTQ+ teenagers.

The show will be released on June 1, and all six episodes will be available at once.

The Show Is a ‘Coming-of-Age’ Series

According to Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals, the show is a coming-of-age series.

“In this heartfelt and joyous coming of age series, Generation Drag celebrates a group of amazingly talented teens who put their creativity, passion, and talent on center stage,” Lee told Deadline. “Jameson, Noah, Vinny, Bailey and Nabela may only be in their teens, yet they are well beyond their years in being true to themselves and recognizing the importance of living authentically. Their story is an inspiration to express yourself at any age.”

Banks said that she admires the teens on the show.

“I have such admiration and respect for these teens,” she shared. “They are bravely navigating coming into their own in a world that can be very challenging and not always accepting. What is so beautiful is seeing their parents and siblings supporting them. These teens’ laser-focused tenacity inspires my team and me and we are honored to share their stories.”

Banks Is Also Cast In a New Movie

Banks was cast for a role in “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead,” a remake of a classic film, which will start production in July 2022. The original film is from 1991.

The movie, according to Deadline, is about a 17-year-old who takes over parenting duties after her babysitter dies while their mother isn’t home.

It’s possible the filming could affect her future on “Dancing With the Stars,” but it’s too soon to tell.

According to an April 12, 2022 report by The Sun, Banks has been fired by the show after its historic move from ABC to Disney+ ahead of fall 2022’s season 31. The outlet reported that a source said “it doesn’t look like Tyra will be back.”

When it comes to who could take over that position, no official decision has been made, according to the source. The hope is that the show will be able to sign “at least one or ideally two major household names that fascinate fans” and to “think big” so that they can get a star who has won “an Oscar, Emmy or Grammy” and make headlines while on the show.

The show is looking for a ratings boost after hitting multiple new lows during season 30, which was set to be a monumental season.

Banks also faced some backlash for her time as the host and producer of “America’s Next Top Model,” which may have led her to quit Twitter, as her account was deactivated.

The change comes after an article written for Business Insider titled “Tyra Banks wanted ‘America’s Next Top Model’ to fix fashion. Now, some contestants say it was ‘psychological warfare’.” was published.

The writer of the piece, Kate Taylor, tweeted, “After I reached out for comment + fact check last week, Tyra Banks deleted her Twitter. (Could be unrelated! Who can say!).”

The article details the statements of people who competed on “America’s Next Top Model,” including those who say the show harmed their mental health.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

