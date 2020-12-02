Tyra Banks Gives Firm Answer About Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Viewers of Dancing With the Stars have had some burning questions following the season 29 finale of the show. One of those questions is about who will be hosting the show next year, but it seems we now have an answer.

Tyra Banks previously said she was unsure if she would be returning to the ballroom to host once again next season. During an interview with ET Online, Banks said she may or may not return.

“I don’t know,” she told the outlet. “We shall see! I don’t know. I had a good time. We’ll see.”

She added that her family has been incredibly supportive of her as she hosted the show.

Banks Confirmed Her Return on Instagram

In a new Instagram post, Banks revealed that she’ll be returning to the show once again next season and said she was already missing being in the ballroom on Monday nights.

“First Monday without my [Dancing With the Stars] fam and I’m already missing all the dance, the glitz and the glam, and getting to play dress up each and every week,” she wrote. “This first dress from teh finale night had me feeling like I was about to float away like a cloud (and trip on the stairs!!!)”

She added, “Already can’t wait until next season where you know we will take it up 10 notches. Cuz that’s how we do.”

She previously said she had a lot of fun while hosting the show, so it was clear she would love to come back if given the opportunity.

“I had so much fun…” she told ET Online. “I’m obsessed with the pause, by the way. I’m serving pause. I want America to be like ‘Say it! Say it! Say it!’ So the pause is everything.”

Banks Says She’ll Have More Outfits Next Season

When speaking with ET Online, Banks said she believes she’ll be able to wear up to 30 outfits next season.

“Toward the end, we realized we had to write down [the steps of outfit changes],” the host told the outlet. “It’s written down, so they’re yelling it to me as we go. There were a couple of instances where I was holding my clothes up and hosting live TV and not everybody necessarily knew that.”

She said she’s also hoping to get comfier shoes next season since some of the shoes she wore this season were so uncomfortable that they made her toes go numb for days.

This season was a record-breaking one in a number of ways for Dancing With the Stars, but it was especially big for the ratings of the show, according to Banks.

“We broke a lot of records when it comes to the ratings for this show,” Banks shared. “And yes, there was change, but the change meant hell of a lot of big ratings. In the end, this is a business and that’s what matters, making sure that people are coming and that new people are coming.”

Dancing With the Stars will return for Season 30 in 2021.

