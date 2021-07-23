Tyra Banks Teases ‘Twists and Turns’ in ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” is set to return to the airwaves in September 2021, and fans of the show are anticipating who to expect to see in the ballroom and what will happen throughout the season.

Tyra Banks will be returning as the host of the ballroom dancing competition, and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman and Derek Hough will be back at the judging table.

When it comes to celebrity contestants and professional dancers, there are still decisions to be made, and no announcements have been officially made. Banks has, however, teased that there will be twists in the upcoming season.

During an interview with Extra, Banks talked about what she is expecting from “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 and what some of the plans are, including that there will be “twists and turns” throughout the season and that she hopes those will “bring the youth to watching that show even more with their families.”

Banks shared with Extra that she believes the changes made will add a “modern” twist to the show.

“There was a lot of twists and turns I wanted to do the first time,” Banks shared. “But we didn’t have enough time to do my twists and my turns. So, there are gonna be some things that are modern to bring the youth into watching that show even more.”

She added, “So, you’ll see. You’ll be like, oh, Tyra? She did that?”

More Celebrity Casting Rumors Have Come to Light

With season 30 premiering on Monday, September 30, 2021, casting for “Dancing With the Stars” is well underway, and more rumors are surfacing about who might appear in the ballroom.

According to OK! Magazine, there are quite a few rumored names coming to light. A source told the magazine that the producers are “working overtime to get the perfect cast.”

Some of the top contenders to be on the show, according to OK!’s source, are country singer LeeAnn Rimes, Luann de Lesseps of “Real Housewives” fame and actress Fran Drescher.

Another celebrity who has expressed interest in joining the cast is actor Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin, who has been accused of faking her Spanish heritage, according to OK! magazine.

Sharna Burgess’s boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, is also a person who has been rumored to want to be on the show or be in talks for the upcoming season. He said he was originally supposed to compete on season 29 of the show, and pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd told Hollywood Life she wanted Green to join the show.

Recent “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams expressed her interest in being on the show, according to Extra. The show has been Bachelorette-heavy recently, however, with two back-to-back winning seasons by Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe, so it’s possible that the show will take a break from casting Bachelorettes for at least one season.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns to ABC on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET.

