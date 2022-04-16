Fans Notice an Interesting Change on the Official DWTS Facebook Page

On April 8, 2022, Deadline reported that “Dancing With the Stars” was moving from its longtime home on ABC to a new home on Disney+. DWTS seasons 31 and 32 will stream on the network, which is subscription-based.

“After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, Dancing with the Stars will move off of ABC this fall in order for the Network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future programming,” the network said in a statement.

Shortly after news broke, several fans started wondering if Tyra Banks would be kept on to host the next two seasons, or if producers would make another change. It didn’t take long for a report to surface that Banks was out.

“There is no official decision on who will be hosting next season but it doesn’t look like Tyra will be back. Which would be a network decision, not her decision,” a source told The Sun. The report has not been confirmed by Disney+, “Dancing With the Stars” showrunners, or Banks herself.

However, some fans noticed a change to the DWTS Facebook page that suggests that Banks will be returning for season 31 after all.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Official DWTS Facebook Page Update its Cover Photo

On April 8, 2022, the same day that the Disney+ announcement was made, the official DWTS Facebook page made a change. Whoever runs the social media account changed the page’s cover photo to remove the ABC logo.

The photo, however, is still of Tyra Banks, which suggests that she is still a part of the series. The picture isn’t new, but, rather, an older pic of the supermodel from a shoot from a previous season. After the change was made, fans took to a Reddit thread to discuss.

“Ugh…I was hoping we’d get a new host…don’t hate her like some people do, but she just isn’t good at live hostinv [sic],” one person wrote.

“It’s the same photo as before. They just removed the abc/Hulu logo. And before that they altered the same photo to remove ‘Mondays’ from the pic once the season ended,” someone else pointed out.

“They just change things as they are announced. I don’t think it means anything at this point,” a third comment read.

“God damn it… no one wants her to host,” a fourth Redditor added.

The official DWTS website still lists Banks as the host, although the change of network was made.

Many DWTS Fans Hope That Banks Is Out as Host

When producers made the decision to replace longtime DWTS host Tom Bergeron and his co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020, many fans were left shocked. Many had become big fans of Bergeron, who was a big part of the show for several seasons.

Fans had mixed reactions to news that Banks would be replacing Bergeron when it was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. Since that time, many fans have asked for Banks to be fired from her hosting duties as many don’t feel that she does a great job.

When the official DWTS Facebook page uploaded a new cover photo, several fans responded with the angry face emoji. There are only two comments on the post, but both are about Banks.

“New channel should equal new host,” one person commented.

“Thought she was leaving,” another added.

Fans will likely be keeping a close eye on the page for any additional updates and/or changes.

