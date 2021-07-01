Fans Slam Tyra Banks Following DWTS Critics Choice Awards Win

Tyra Banks has been a polarizing figure on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” and the TV host and model once again faced backlash following the show’s win at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards.

“Dancing With the Stars” took home the award for Best Live Show, and Banks sent in the acceptance speech for the award.

“Oh my gosh! Critics Choice Award, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ best live show!” Banks started. “We are so, so, so touched. I wanna thank the crew, I wanna thank the judges, I wanna thank the dancers, our celebrities, we worked so, so hard and we are so touched by this honor.”

Banks said that she also wanted to thank both ABC and BBC.

She added, “I can’t wait for you guys to see season 30, it’s gonna be off the chain! It’s gonna be crazy.”

Fans Slammed Banks Following the Acceptance





Play



BEST LIVE SHOW – 3rd Annual Critics Choice REAL TV Awards Host/Executive Producer Tyra Banks accepts the #CriticsChoice REAL TV Award for Dancing With The Stars – Best Live Show. 2021-06-21T17:09:41Z

Banks has been a polarizing figure in the “Dancing With the Stars” world since she took over as host ahead of season 29. She replaced long-time host Tom Bergeron and cohost Erin Andrews.

One fan replied to the official tweet, writing “congrats to the show but not the present hostess.. sorry you’re just not suited for this.”

Another wrote, “Bring Tom [Bergeron] back!”

“I wonder why they didn’t win best host?” another questioned.

Yet another wrote, “Hum… really? I have been a fan from the beginning but will no longer watch after they got rid of Tom & Erin. Tyra is fine but NOT for this show! They killed an excellent show. Could only get thru last season by fast-forwarding thru Tyra. Won’t even watch again #DWTS.”

Others commented on Instagram to complain about the host.

“It was the best live show before Tyra,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “The dancers are the best, the judges are great, but Tyra doesn’t hold a candle to Tom [Bergeron] and Erin [Andrews].”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Members Have Come to Banks’ Defense

No matter what fans have said about Banks, the ratings of the show have held steady and even improved in some ways over the course of the transition. According to Hollywood Reporter, the ratings for the finale were down from 2019, though the show improved overall throughout the season.

In an interview with the Hollywood Life podcast, professional dancer Jenna Johnson opened up about filming “Dancing With the Stars” season 29 and how she felt about Tyra Banks as the host, saying that Banks is really sweet.

“The only times that we really get to interact with [Banks] are on show days and she is so sweet, such a gem,” said Johnson. “She is so grateful to be there and you feel it from her energy every time she’s there and interacting with you.”

Johnson said she was a superfan of Banks.

Britt Stewart shared her support for Banks in an interview with Pop Culture Magazine.

“You know, I really like Tyra,” she said. “She’s a really awesome woman. She goes out of her way to stay connected with us. She personally called all the celebrities, she called us before the season, throughout the season just to check in. So, I know that she really cares about being on the show and doing a great job. I think sometimes that goes unnoticed.”

Pro dancer Cheryl Burke has also shared her love for Tyra Banks, according to Us Weekly.

“It’s really refreshing, I think, to see her just basically call herself out from certain things,” she shared.

In an interview with Extra early on in the season, former “Dancing With the Stars” pro and current judge Derek Hough said that he thought production was happy with her and he thought everyone liked her, even after a mistake was made in the announcement of the bottom two in the third episode of season 29.

“You know, the producers came up afterwards and were actually thanking Tyra,” he shared. “They were like, ‘Thank you so much,’ like, ‘You handled that so well.’ There was a technical situation happening in the booth.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in September 2021 for monumental season 30.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Arrested on Felony Assault Charge