DWTS Fans Vow Not to Watch Season 31 After Promo Starring new Host Is Released

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” is about one month away and many longtime fans of the show aren’t too excited.

Aside from the many fans who have been wildly unhappy with the show’s decision to fire Tom Bergeron and bring on Tyra Banks as his replacement, the move from ABC to Disney+ has eliminated even more people, since the show will now only be available to those who pay to subscribe to the streaming service.

As the pros and judges gear up for a new season, many have been promoting the switch to Disney+ and trying to get other people excited for what’s in store. However, with every promo that is shared, it seems that more and more fans are speaking out about not tuning in.

On August 19, 2022, the show’s new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro made a video about the new season premiere being just one month out. Banks also made an appearance, promoting the season and Disney+ — and fans voiced their opinions in the comments section.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ribeiro Said the New Season Is ‘Going to Be Magical’

Perhaps capitalizing on the Disney theme, Ribeiro let fans know that big things are in store for the new season.

“Hey ‘Dancing With the Stars’ fans, listen. Catch us in one month on Disney Plus. Are you ready? You ready for the good time? We are going to bring it this season. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be magical,” Ribeiro said in a selfie video shared to the official DWTS page.

Banks, who has hosted the show solo since Bergeron was let go in 2020, was on camera next, in an effort to get fans excited for what’s to come.

“Catch us in the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ ballroom in one month on Disney Plus,” Banks said, repeating the word plus.

Many Fans Say They Won’t Be Watching Season 31

It didn’t take long for the comments section of the post to fill up with fans saying that they weren’t going to watch the new season of the popular dance competition show.

“Oh no, please no, not Tyra again,” one person wrote.

“Got excited for a second then [sic] Tyra…,” someone else said, adding an eye roll emoji.

“Please lets not make this Tyra’s runway show, its a show about dance!” a third DWTS fan commented.

“Love Alfonso. Won’t watch while Tyra is still there,” echoed another.

Beyond the people complaining about Banks being the host were people saying that they don’t have Disney+ or that they can’t afford the service and therefore will not be watching season 31.

“Won’t pay to watch my cable bil is high enough. Bye DWTS. see when & if you come back to ABC,” one comment read.

“Sorry to miss a show that i have been following since the beginning, but i wont pay for Disney Plus,” another person wrote.

“Your [sic] gonna lose alot [sic] of fans that don’t want to pay get Disney+ when it was on ABC all the other years …..sad,” a third Instagram user agreed.

