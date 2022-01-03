Fans Blast ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Tyra Banks

Fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” are familiar with former model, entrepreneur and host Tyra Banks and the backlash that the star sometimes receives on social media.

Now, fans are taking to Twitter to talk about Banks’s time on “America’s Next Top Model” and alleged racism toward Black models on the show.

The keyword “Tyra” hit the trending tab on Twitter on Monday, January 3, 2022, with the description “People are discussing how Black contestants were treated on ‘America’s Next Top model’ after old clips of feedback from the show’s executive producer and judge Tyra Banks surfaced.”

Fans Recalled Banks’s Time on ‘America’s Next Top Model’

In the trend, which seems to have started with a fan tweeting out a clip of the show with the caption “ANTM is a psychological thriller,” fans talked about the way Banks treated contestants.

In the clip, Banks seemingly builds up one contestant, praising her hard work and calling her a “survivor” before telling her that she did not make the cut for the next round of the competition.

“Remember when she made a lesbian and sexual assault survivor pose nude with some man or get kicked off the show?” one person replied to the thread.

Another person wrote, “I can’t believe I watched this and didn’t pick up on how crazy she was but I tuned in every week.”

The clip has been viewed 1 million times at the time of writing.

“Tyra Banks was unhinged at the best of times,” one Twitter user wrote alongside the quote-tweeted video.

Another person tweeted, “Not surprised by the revelations coming out regarding Tyra Banks’s inhumane treatment of Black contestants. I always believed the show was toxic and promoted colorism.”

Some pointed out how often that Banks trends on the site due to her past behavior.

“Tyra Banks trends on Twitter on a weekly basis and every time she does it’s to remind us of the fact that she committed actual war crimes while hosting ANTM,” one person wrote.

Fans Previously Slammed Banks For ‘Bullying’ Models

The TLs gathered to drag Tyra Banks and ANTM? How about that time one of the male models sexually harassed Keenyah, and Jay Manuel along with the panel later that night told her she should’ve “kept her composure”. pic.twitter.com/6na0Py1VTm — Quite literally…🌟 (@WYETTHASSP0KEN) January 3, 2022

In 2021, Banks faced backlash from fans based on a resurfaced video clip in which Banks told one Black model that she had bad skin and was rude to others about their final images.

“You have to put on more makeup as a woman of color,” Banks told one contestant in the clip. “Our skin reflects the light.”

Other judges on the show, which aired across many networks for years, told one model that her photos looked “like a Hitchcock film,” then Banks informed the model that she was wrong when she said that the photographer did not choose her best images. At the time, fans were very unhappy with the way that Banks treated people.

Banks has not yet confirmed whether or not she will be returning to “Dancing With the Stars” for season 31.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

