Did Tyra Banks Just Debut a Major Change Ahead ‘DWTS’?

Tyra Banks will be returning to host the new season of Dancing With the Stars when it returns to ABC in the fall of 2021.

On Thursday, April 1, Tyra took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself with super short hair. The pixie cut was a big change for Tyra, who usually wears her hair long and/or with voluminous curls. “Just chopped it all off again! What do you think?” Tyra asked her 6.7 million Instagram followers in the caption of the photo.

Tyra wore heavy eye shadow in the photo, in which she held her hand up near her open mouth while looking into the camera.

Those who didn’t continue reading the caption, however, fell for an April Fool’s Day prank. “JK! This was April of 2015. Gotcha for a second tho [sic]… didn’t I?” Tyra wrote. She posted the same photo in her Instagram Stories to further trip up her fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tyra Debuted Her Pixie Cut in March 2015

In what was not an April Fool’s Day prank, Tyra showed off her actual pixie haircut in March 2015. She decided to chop all of her hair off, and provided a photo to show off her new look.

“Mom, I finally did it,” she captioned the first post. In a subsequent post, she wrote, “it’s about time,” as the caption for another angle of her fresh cut. As for why she switched up her new look, she wanted to change her brand.

“I had long, golden hair as a high-fashion model, and a Victoria’s Secret model and a ‘Sports Illustrated’ model, and that’s how people know me. But great brands tweak their logos and change up their formula, and I said it’s time for me to do that,” she told Bustle at the time. She called the look “futuristic businesswoman,” and, as a surprise to no one, she totally rocked it.

In fact, if you Google “Tyra Banks pixie cut,” you will see tons of Pinterest links and photos of one of Tyra’s most iconic looks.

Tyra Posted a Photo of Her ‘Real Hair’ in March

Just a few days ago, Tyra shared the photo above of her “real hair.” That is, she removed all of her extensions and showed her followers what her natural hair looks like.

Tyra received a ton of positive feedback by way of the comments section on the post, with dozens of fans saying they “love” the look.

Tyra’s hair has always been a talking point, even before she landed her huge gig with Victoria’s Secret. In a 2018, she opened up to W Magazine about almost losing the gig because of her “crazy” hair.

“I had to figure out how to make sure I looked good at work, because I almost lost my opportunity at Victoria’s Secret. I was sent home the first day because the hairdresser didn’t know what to do with my African-American hair, so it looked crazy,” she told the magazine. “”I had my hairdresser come to my apartment in Union Square and wash, blow dry and flat iron my hair,” she added.

Tyra went on to say that she put a scarf over her newly straightened hair and didn’t let anyone touch her. “[I] walked in, got my makeup done, didn’t let the hair people touch me, went to the bathroom, redid my face, put on extra lip gloss and walked on that set. Cut to a 10-year contract,” she said.

