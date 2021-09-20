Is Tyra Banks Married? Who is Her Son’s Father?

In the fall of 2021, Tyra Banks is kicking off her second season as the host of “Dancing With the Stars.” She has been a public figure for over 30 years, but she has been notoriously private about her personal life. Here is what we know about her ex, photographer Erik Asla. He was not Banks’ husband, but he is the father to her son, York.

Asla and Banks Split in October 2017

Asla is a professional photographer originally from Norway whom Banks began dating in 2013. According to the Daily Mail, they met on the set of Norway’s version of “America’s Next Top Model” and began dating shortly thereafter.

The couple split in October 2017, but it was mutual and amicable, according to Page Six.

“It came drama-free and they’re co-parenting their young son,” a source told the paper, adding, “[Asla] is slated to shoot the photos for the opening credits of … the upcoming [season of] ‘America’s Next Top Model.'”

Asla and Banks Share a 5-Year-Old Son, York

In January 2016, the couple welcomed baby York via gestational surrogate. Banks had previously opened up to People about her struggles with infertility, saying that she had undergone IVF procedures with Asla in the hopes of carrying a child.

“When you’re like, ‘OK, I’m just going to do it,’ then it’s not so easy as you get older … I’ve had some not happy moments with [IVF], very traumatic moments. It’s difficult as you get older. It’s not something that can just happen,” said Banks.

When York was born, Banks told People in a statement that she continues to pray for people who struggle with infertility because it was such a “treasure” to be able to feel her son in her arms.

“We are so excited for our new baby boy bundle of joy. The journey to now has not been an easy process, as I’ve shared before. But there was a beautiful bright light at the end of the tunnel for me and his father, Erik,” said Banks, adding, “As I gaze into the beautiful eyes of my son, I think about all the people who struggle with fertility or carrying a child and continue to pray for them every day. My hopes and dreams are filled with well wishes that they get to feel what my little treasure, York Banks Asla, feels like in my arms.”

Banks largely keeps her son off of her social media accounts, but in April 2021, she posted a photo of them at the aquarium together, writing, “One thing in the future I am looking forward to is adventures with my son. My lil’ guy loves the aquarium. To my parents out there, what’s your favorite activity that you can’t wait to get back to doing with your little ones?”

Banks also shared a photo of baby York for Father’s Day 2017, writing, “To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy’s daddy and my daddy, too…HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: One DWTS Pro Says Season 30 May Be Their Last One