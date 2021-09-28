DWTS Fans Compare Tyra Banks To A ‘Jurassic Park’ Dinosaur, ‘Zoolander’

“Dancing With the Stars” fans were all over host Tyra Banks’ fashions for week 2, comparing her to “Jurassic Park” and “Zoolander.” Here is what they had to say, plus there were a vocal contingent of fans who actually loved her looks this week, and some who think she’s just trolling everyone at this point.

The ‘Jurassic Park’ Comparison Was Everywhere

WHAT in the heck is Tyra wearing now?!?! 🤦🏼‍♀️ #DWTS pic.twitter.com/G5Xov2yDtE — Heather (@septemberluv90) September 28, 2021

When Banks kicked off the second half of the Sept. 27 episode, she was wearing a huge maroon dress with flared-out sleeves that haloed around her and fans instantly said she looked like a dinosaur from “Jurassic Park.”

TYRA!!!! Bestie. Who is dressing you??? Why do you look like the dinosaur from Jurassic Park?? #DWTS @JurassicWorld pic.twitter.com/C9dqOaOduZ — Jeff (@Jeff_Songster) September 28, 2021

“TYRA!!!! Bestie. Who is dressing you??? Why do you look like the dinosaur from Jurassic Park?? #DWTS @JurassicWorld,” wrote one fan.

Tyra Banks out here looking like the little dinosaur from jurassic park pic.twitter.com/Tgoz6AIi5c — Fitzy Paper Boy (@kmdrake38) September 28, 2021

“Tyra Banks out here looking like the little dinosaur from ‘Jurassic Park,'” wrote another.

Tyra Banks looking like she just killed Newman in Jurassic Park #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ry5anWgTaT — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) September 28, 2021

“Tyra Banks looking like she just killed Newman in ‘Jurassic Park,'” wrote another.

Tyra looks like the dilophosaurus from Jurassic Park #DWTS pic.twitter.com/osun4nX4of — AHS spoilers (@GiantBesito) September 28, 2021

And hat tip to the fan who knew the dinosaur’s actual name (it’s Dilophosaurus).

One fan went the “bowtie pasta” route:

WHY DOES TYRA LOOK LIKE BOWTIE PASTA WHAT ARE WE DOING????? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/mfuWCkDqS6 — Sara Michelle (@sarambcraft) September 28, 2021

The First Outfit Was Compared to ‘Zoolander’ and Red Plastic Bags

Why is Tyra banks wearing those red plastic bags from Chinatown? #DancingWiththeStars #DWTS pic.twitter.com/vXFbhgFFW4 — Matt (@Merickson135) September 28, 2021

The red shiny outfit that Banks started the show in was compared to “Zoolander” by one fan who wrote, “Ok, what the hell is Tyra wearing this week on #DWTS??? Do they just give her the ugliest outfits so she won’t upstage everyone? … Oh s***! I just realized, she is wearing Mugatu’s Der-e-lict fashion line! #Zoolander.”

Another fan called it the “red plastics bags from Chinatown.”

Whoever dresses Tyra for the show must hate her. That's the only plausible explanation for these outfit choices. #DWTS — Viki (@ReallyViki) September 28, 2021

“Whoever dresses Tyra for the show must hate her. That’s the only plausible explanation for these outfit choices,” wrote one viewer.

“We need to petition ABC to get Tyra a new glam squad,” said another.

“I don’t know about you but I’ve been disappointed with Tyra’s outfits, hair & makeup these past two weeks. As a former supermodel its not giving what its suppose to give sis,” wrote a third.

But Some Fans Loved the Looks This Week

Tyra banks look so much better and his week — 7/11 🌶 (@_pawl) September 28, 2021

“Tyra banks look so much better [this] week,” wrote one fan.

“At least Tyra is wearing something that doesn’t make her look like a moron tonight,” wrote another.

“Tyra is truly gorgeous and has an incredible body,” wrote a third.

And finally, one fan just wants everyone to stop complaining, writing, “Y’all still talking about Tyra? She’s not going anywhere, get over it. Y’all said y’all was going to stop watching so stop watching instead of complaining every week.”

Several fans also think that Tyra and her stylists are just trolling fans at this point. One wrote, “Ok Tyra’s stylist is just trolling us now,” and another added, “Tyra is just trolling us at this point with that dress.”

But hey, as far as hosting went, Banks did a fine job on the Sept. 27 episode, with no major flubs or mistakes, and she opened the show with her signature fiery catwalk of which one fan wrote, “@tyrabanks is definitely the perfect host for this show! Still got that cat walk and love her outfits!!!”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: Does A DWTS Contestant Have Guaranteed Safety For 3 Weeks?