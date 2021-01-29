Tyra Banks Slammed by Reality Star

Tyra Banks is the host of Dancing With the Stars now, but she previously spent years hosting and judging on America’s Next Top Model, which has caused her to be slammed by social media multiple times.

After some clips from the show resurfaced recently, Banks’ methods on the show were called into question. In a clip from TikTok that ended up on Twitter, models from America’s Next Top Model could be seen walking the runway through an obstacle course of huge, swinging medallions. People had very strong reactions to the clip.

“Tyra was a menace,” one person tweeted. “She wasn’t preparing them girls for modeling she was preparing them for The Hunger Games.”

An ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Winner Accused Banks of Exploiting Models

America’s Next Top Model winner Lisa D’Amato had spoken out about Banks’ show before, but she once again spoke up in an Instagram post.

In the post, D’Amato called on Banks to address what she did to models during her tenure on America’s Next Top Model. She said that when she spoke out about it after her time on the show, she risked breaching her contract.

“I did it knowing that it was a breach of contract, still, because I felt like it was my duty to warn other girls that were going to audition for America’s Next Top Model to know that what you guys do and the way that you guys would poke me and use my childhood trauma against me, day in and day out,” she said. “It was just so f***ed up, and it broke my heart. Like, how could you do that?”

D’Amato Says Banks Used Childhood Trauma Against Her

During the post, D’Amato said the team and Banks used her childhood trauma against her and apparently included the words “sexual abuse, physical abuse, mental abuse,” according to E Online.

“I don’t know how you sleep at night,” she said. “You, Tyra, you knew very well the horrible trauma that my mom inflicted on me, and you also talk so much about how you wouldn’t be where you are without your mother and how powerful she is. So knowing that, you still did that to me and continued to do it to other girls, even after I spoke publicly about it.”

She continued, asking how Banks sleeps at night, “knowing that you’re torturing and poking at people’s, girls’ childhood traumas for your own profit?”

D’Amato shared footage from two other women’s videos of speaking out about the alleged abuse they experienced as well, contestants Jeana Turner and Angelea Preston who shared a video with the Daily Mail in 2015. In the video, Preston alleged that women would film for 15 to 18 hours straight without eating anything.

Banks has received backlash from not only previous contestants but also from viewers of the show.

On Twitter, Banks shared different clips from the show, including one where models were in a bubble on a slippery runway.

“Fun fact: they had to do this runway twice because nobody fell the first time,” a person replied. “Molly said the second time around they saw producers spraying the runway with Pam to purposely make them fall.”

Another runway had models walking on a floating, moving dock in the water. A person replied to that clip, writing, “I can’t believe I used to watch this and think it was normal.”

Tyra Banks currently hosts Dancing With the Stars, which will return in 2021 for season 30.

