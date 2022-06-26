DWTS Host Tyra Banks Teases Announcement, Offers Update

“Dancing With the Stars” host Tyra Banks is teasing the release of a new project which was previously delayed due to health and safety protocols in California.

Banks took to Instagram to urge her followers to follow the Model Land account.

“The world slowed down you being able to experience ModelLand, but it didn’t stop it,” she wrote. “Follow @Modelland now to get ready for a BIG announcement #NeverGiveUpOnYourDreams #ModelLand.”

ModelLand Is a ‘Fantastical World’

According to the website, ModelLand “is not just an attraction.”

“When you step into ModelLand, you enter a fantastical world where we will celebrate your uniqueness while we help you master your angles and up your photo game,” the site reads. “So come one, come y’all because YOU are ModelLand’s star. Our cameras are waiting for you.”

The venue is in Santa Monica, California and is a story-driven attraction featuring “fashion AND beauty, photoshoots AND runways, shopping AND theatre.”

The website states that ModelLand is not a theme park but there will be “ever-changing themes!”

Tickets are not currently available to be purchased, but the prices start at $59 for general admission, according to the website. For the “Fantascene dream” package, guests are charged $1,495 for their ticket.

The most expensive package includes “the ultimate concierge services,” consultation with fashion experts prior to your arrival, “veiled VIP seating,” “Hand-Crafted ModelLand elixir,” “additional high-fashion photographs,” a luxury robe and more.

ModelLand has been in the works since 2019, according to Vanity Fair. It was originally set to open in May of 2020, though that date has been pushed back for over two years.

Currently, there is a disclaimer on the website that reads, “ModelLand’s opening date will be delayed until deemed safe and appropriate by the CDC, WHO, and Governor Gavin Newsom. We look forward to welcoming you in the near future.”

Some Think Banks Is Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’

There have been uncorroborated reports that Tyra Banks will be leaving her post as “Dancing With the Stars” host. Depending on her responsibilities at ModelLand, it’s possible that her new project could get in the way of her hosting availability.

Disney+ announced on Twitter on April 8, 2022, that “Dancing With the Stars” is now going to be the first live show the streaming service is introducing.

“Get the Mirrorball ready,” the tweet reads. “Dancing With the Stars” is moving to a new home when it returns this fall as the first LIVE series on #DisneyPlus #DWTS.”

According to an April 12, 2022 report by The Sun, Banks has been fired by the show after its historic move from ABC to Disney+ ahead of fall 2022’s season 31. The outlet reported that a source said “it doesn’t look like Tyra will be back.”

When it comes to who could take over that position, no official decision has been made, according to the source.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

