DWTS’ Host Tyra Banks’ Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Over the years, people have gotten to know the model Tyra Banks as a host on the popular TV show, America’s Next Top Model, and currently Dancing with The Stars. However, even though Banks might be well known for hosting these two shows, she has also been successful in a lot of other avenues.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Banks’ estimated net worth is $90 million. So, how did this former model and TV host make her money? Here’s what you need to know about Tyra Banks’ net worth:

1. Tyra Banks Hosted ‘America’s Next Top Model’ for Over 10 Years

In 2003, Banks started hosting the show America’s Next Top Model, of which she was also the co-creator. The reality show chose a group of aspiring models every season and had them compete against each other in different challenges for the title of “America’s Next Top Model.” The production crew put them in a house together, and each week, one girl was eliminated. The winner usually won prizes like a cover shoot for Seventeen Magazine or a contract with a modeling agency.

In 2009, Forbes reported that Banks made $30 million a year while appearing on America’s Next Top Model. However, her salary from the show is only a part of that number, and the total could be attributed to her other earnings. But, what we do know from that number is that her salary was probably pretty high!

In 2017, Banks announced that she wouldn’t be returning to the show as a host, according to Bravo.

2. Tyra Banks Is the Current Host of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Recently, Banks has taken on a new role as the host of Dancing with the Stars for its 29th Season. According to the International Business Times, former host Tom Bergeron reportedly made an estimated $150,000 per episode. However, Bergeron was a host on Dancing with the Stars for 15 years, while this is Banks’ first year, so it’s unclear exactly how large her salary is.

“It’s always challenging when you step into something,” Banks told TV Insider about her new role earlier in September. “At the same time, I knew what I was getting into. The network asked me to do this. I said yes. You do know when you’re stepping into something new, people are like, ‘I want what I’m used to,’ but at the same time, our ratings are up 38 percent, which are unprecedented crazy numbers! That’s the validation [that] we’re doing something right. It’s not just me — it’s the cast, it’s the judges, it’s this next-level producing that’s created this beautiful thing that more people than ever are watching. So, I’m happy to be there.”

3. Tyra Banks Has Worked as an Actress

Even though Banks has made a name for herself as a model and a host, she has also appeared as an actress in many movies and TV shows, where she earned money. According to her IMDb, Banks has appeared in the movies Life-Size, Life-Size 2, Love Stinks, and Coyote Ugly, among others. Banks has also appeared on popular TV shows such as Shake It Up, Gossip Girl, and Glee.

Banks also had her own talk show, called The Tyra Banks Show, from 2005 to 2010, according to Good Housekeeping. While she had her talk show, Banks hosted popular celebrities like Janet Jackson, and Jerry Springer.

4. Tyra Banks Is an Author

Over the years, Banks has written a handful of books that have been quite successful. Banks is the author of three books: Modelland, Perfect is Boring, and Tyra’s Beauty Inside and Out. According to The Huffington Post, when Modelland came out in 2011, it sat at number two on the New York Times bestsellers list.

According to Money.com, in Banks’ book, Perfect is Boring, she opened up a lot about her personal finances. Banks told Money.com that her mom told her that saving money was important from a young age. “While a lot of models were partying it up and going shopping and buying a closet of designer clothes or staying at the top hotels during fashion week, I was at the Doubletree or Embassy Suites, saving my money, and bought a house at 20 years old,” Banks said. “She explained to me investing is super important.”

5. Tyra Banks Was an International Top Model

Even though Banks has held the titles of a host, author, and actress before, Banks first came on the scene as a model. According to Britannica, she was one of the first Victoria’s Secret Angels in 1997, and also appeared on the covers of GQ and Sports Illustrated. Banks also modeled for high fashion brands in New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week.

In March 2020, Banks dished to HollywoodLife about how she thinks the modeling world has changed. “Social media changed [modeling]…Now power is with the people,” Banks told HollywoodLife. “And the people were tired of being dictated to and said, ‘This is what we look like, this is who we are, this is how we think, and we’re going to be very vocal about that.’… Things are being done and they’ve changed. I hope that it’s not a trend,”

READ NEXT: This Real Housewife Is Into Kyle Richards’ Husband