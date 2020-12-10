What Tyra Banks Says She’ll Do Differently Next Season on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Tyra Banks hosted season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, and she’ll be back next season to host the 30th season of the show as well. With that being said, Banks plans to make a few changes to the way she hosts for next year.

In her first season as a host on the show, Banks touted record-breaking ratings for the show amid plenty of drama and criticism coming her way.

“We broke a lot of records when it comes to the ratings for this show,” Banks told ET. “And yes, there was change, but the change meant a hell of a lot of big ratings. In the end, this is a business, and that’s what matters, making sure that people are coming and that new people are coming.”

That big ratings change doesn’t mean that nothing will change for season 30, however. Banks has said she plans on making some changes, particularly to her wardrobe.

Banks Will Change a Few Things Next Season

Throughout season 29, Banks was known for her fashion choices and outfit changes. She told ET that this season, she wore a total of 23 outfits and next season she’s hoping to wear even more while avoiding the types of near-wardrobe malfunctions she had this year.

“Toward the end [of the season], we realized we had to write down [the steps of the outfit changes],” Banks told ET. “It’s written down, so they’re yelling it to me as we go. There were a couple of instances where I was holding my clothes up and hosting live TV and not everybody necessarily knew that.”

Next season, she hopes she will “get up to 30” outfits.

“Another thing is more comfy shoes,” she told the outlet. “I had my second and third toe go numb on me for five days after [one] outfit because those shoes were not comfy.”

Banks Plans to Return for Season 30

Tyra Banks previously said she was unsure if she would return to the ballroom to host once again next season, but it seems as though that has already changed. During an interview with ET Online, Banks said she may or may not return.

“I don’t know,” she told the outlet. “We shall see! I don’t know. I had a good time. We’ll see.”

In an Instagram post following the DWTS finale, Banks revealed that she’ll be returning to the show next season and said she was already missing being in the ballroom on Monday nights.

“First Monday without my [Dancing With the Stars] fam and I’m already missing all the dance, the glitz and the glam, and getting to play dress up each and every week,” she wrote. “This first dress from finale night had me feeling like I was about to float away like a cloud (and trip on the stairs!!!).”

She added, “Already can’t wait until next season where you know we will take it up 10 notches. Cuz that’s how we do.”

Dancing With the Stars will return for Season 30 in 2021.

