Tyra Banks Out As DWTS Host [REPORT]

According to a new report, supermodel and former “America’s Next Top Model” host Tyra Banks is not coming back as host of “Dancing With the Stars” amid the show’s move from ABC to Disney Plus for season 31 and season 32.

Here is what is happening on the show, according to The Sun:

A Source Told the Sun That ‘Doesn’t Look Like Tyra Will Be Back’

According to The Sun, a source says that while there is no new host in place, it “doesn’t look like Tyra will be back.”

“There is no official decision on who will be hosting next season but it doesn’t look like Tyra will be back,” said the source. “Which would be a network decision, not her decision.”

Heavy has reached out to ABC and Disney Plus for comment on The Sun’s report but have not yet gotten a response.

The Source Said ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Has ‘No Clear Direction’ Lately

According The Sun’s source, “Dancing With the Stars” has been in chaos behind the scenes, which is why the show is moving to Disney Plus; the source says the move is not entirely Banks’ fault.

While season 30 was considered a critical success because the contestants were very well-liked and winner Iman Shumpert was immensely popular, “production has been a mess.”

“Production has been a mess, with no clear direction of where [the show] was going, which is why certain producers have been axed in recent months,” said the source.

The producer the source mentions is executive producer Andrew Llinares, who stepped down from the show in March, according to Deadline. That report came on the heels of a December 2021 report from The Sun that the show was already shopping for someone to replace Banks as host.

“The mix of the behind-the-scenes chaos and the historically low ratings ultimately was the nail in the coffin,” the source said in The Sun’s April 2022 report. “ABC didn’t feel it was worth the investment anymore, but didn’t want to drop it as a whole.”

So that’s why the show is moving to Disney Plus, not solely because Banks was so unpopular with viewers.

“I wouldn’t say it’s Tyra’s fault the show got dropped by the network. I mean, that certainly didn’t help, but she came in and did the job she was hired to do,” said the source. The problem is, she just didn’t fit in. She didn’t fit in with producers and she didn’t fit with the audience and it showed.”

The Source Said The Change In Management Broke The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family

The source also said that “Dancing With the Stars” used to be “like a family behind the scenes,” but all that changed when new management was brought in.

“‘Dancing With the Stars’ has always operated like a family behind the scenes. And when new execs and producers came in a couple seasons ago, that family got broken,” said the source. “It hasn’t been the same show and everyone involved with it feels that to some degree. So it’s been an unhappy environment the past few seasons.”

Fans have been unhappy with “Dancing With the Stars” for a number of reasons in recent years. They are still upset that the show lost its results show after season 23 because doing the elimination on the same night of the performances hurts the pairs who dance later in the night plus it rushes the whole episode. They also lament that the show hasn’t aired in the spring since season 26, and they were outraged when the executives fired original host Tom Bergeron and his co-host Erin Andrews after season 28 — they have been vocally opposed to the hosting job Banks has been doing in her two seasons on the show.

Former host Bergeron even recently joked on Twitter that he “should get an endorsement deal with Elmer’s” after a CBS News’ Nancy Giles called him “the glue that held [the show] together.” Bergeron previously quipped that “karma’s a b****” after news broke that Llinares was leaving the show.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus. It will be interesting to see how the move revamps the 16-year-old dancing competition series.

